Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2018: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Many of the best college and international prospects realized their NBA dreams Thursday during the 2018 draft, but there are plenty of talented playmakers remaining for teams to add as rookie signings following the two rounds.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the top undrafted signings following Thursday’s action.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN NBA, the champion Golden State Warriors agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with Oakland guard Kendrick Nunn. Nunn, an Illinois transfer, torched opposing defenses last season in the Horizon League and averaged 25.9 points per game, which was second in the nation.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the Los Angeles Clippers reached a two-way contract with Seton Hall big man Angel Delgado, who was a consistent force for the Pirates during his four collegiate seasons and averaged 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds a night in 2017-18.

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier was a household name among college basketball fans and will have the chance to make an NBA roster after Charania reported he agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. He poured in 18.1 points a night in his final season at Arizona, drilling 38 percent of his three-pointers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hitting the undrafted free agent market, as Charania reported the Purple and Gold reached a two-way contract with Kansas guard Malik Newman after he averaged 14.2 points a night behind 41.5 percent shooting from three-point range for the Jayhawks.

The Miami Heat are reportedly turning toward the Big Ten, as Chris Haynes of ESPN reported they agreed to a Summer League deal with Michigan product Duncan Robinson. Robinson serves as a matchup problem for opposing defenses because of his ability to extend his game beyond the arc after hitting 41.9 percent of his triples during his Wolverines career.

Robinson isn’t the only undrafted free agent who will lace it up for the Heat in Summer League, as Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reported Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell committed to Miami. Farrell averaged career-best totals with 16.3 points and 5.5 assists a night for the Fighting Irish in 2017-18.

The Atlanta Hawks will have a consensus All-American on their Summer League roster, as Haynes reported Saint Mary’s big man Jock Landale committed to the squad. Landale is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and posted 21.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his last season with the Gaels.

The Houston Rockets are looking to close the gap on the Warriors and will add some Cincinnati Bearcats' toughness to their Summer League roster after receiving a commitment from swingman Gary Clark, per Haynes. Clark was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2017-18 behind 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds a night.

While players dream of hearing their name called on draft day and shaking hands with the commissioner, one advantage of being an unsigned free agent is the fact they often have the opportunity to find an ideal landing spot as a potential destination.

Many of these players proved themselves at the collegiate level and will have the chance to do so again at the next level.