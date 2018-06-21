Luka Doncic NBA​​ Draft 2018: Scouting Report, Grade for Mavericks Rookie

Bleacher ReportContributor IJune 22, 2018

The Dallas Mavericks selected Luka Doncic with the No. 3 pick of the NBA draft. Watch above to see Jonathan Wasserman break down his grade.

