NBA Draft Grades 2018: Letter Marks, Results and Analysis for Every Team

A deep 2018 class gave NBA teams an opportunity to improve through the draft, but some did a better job than others at taking advantage.

After the Phoenix Suns kicked things off by selecting Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, teams followed up with several interesting picks as part of a wild night. Some prospects are certain to be stars at the next level, while others will undoubtedly fall short.

While we won't know exactly which players will live up to their potential for a few years, some organizations deserve credit for targeting quality prospects who fit their system. The ensuing grades are based on the value for each pick, not counting any trades for active players.

Atlanta Hawks—B+: Trae Young might not become Stephen Curry, but he and Kevin Huerter will do their best Splash Brothers imitation and spread the floor with some deep shots. Omari Spellman can also knock down threes.

Boston Celtics—A+: Getting a lottery talent with the No. 27 pick is always a good thing, and that's what the Celtics did with Robert Williams. The rim-protector also perfectly fills a need on the contending team if he reaches his potential.

Brooklyn Nets—B: A pair of international picks won't sell tickets, although few were excited about the Nets to begin with. These players could at least be good when the team is ready to compete.

Charlotte Hornets—A: Ended up with a great value pick in Miles Bridges while adding future assets, and there is plenty to like from the second-round picks.

Chicago Bulls—B-: Not as much upside as you would want from a team that struggled so much last year. Wendell Carter and Chandler Hutchison could be solid role players, but they don't appear to be difference-makers.

Cleveland Cavaliers—C: Collin Sexton isn't someone who will convince LeBron to stay, and he's not enough to kickstart a rebuild if LeBron goes.

Dallas Mavericks—A+: Not only did they finagle their way to drafting a star in Luka Doncic, but the Mavericks also landed Jalen Brunson in the second round. While some had doubts, these are two players who should be in the rotation for years.

Denver Nuggets—A-: Although Denver's class is more of an unknown than any other on this list, getting Michael Porter Jr. is enough to excite fans for now.

Detroit Pistons—B+: Even without a first-round pick, landing Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown gives the Pistons two backcourt players who should crack the rotation.

Golden State Warriors—A-: The Warriors love versatile players who can defend multiple positions, and that's what they got in Jacob Evans.

Houston Rockets—B: The Rockets could have used some frontcourt depth, but De'Anthony Melton should help with his defensive ability in the backcourt.

Indiana Pacers—A-: Aaron Holiday gives the Pacers a valuable scorer off the bench who will help the team contend in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers—B+: The Lakers smartly passed on LiAngelo Ball despite pressure, while Moritz Wagner could help stretch the offense alongside Kyle Kuzma. Even without free-agent additions, the core looks good.

Los Angeles Clippers—A-: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the best point guard in the class, which makes him worth the two second-round picks to move up. Jerome Robinson is a late riser on draft boards, but he can make an early impact in this rebuilt backcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies—B+: A shot-blocker and three-point shooter is always intriguing, but Jaren Jackson Jr. needs a lot of work for a No. 4 pick. Jevon Carter surprisingly could make more of an immediate impact.

Miami Heat—N/A: No Picks.

Milwaukee Bucks—A: Donte DiVincenzo should slide right into the rotation and provide some much-needed outside shooting.

Minnesota Timberwolves—B-: Depth was a problem for Minnesota last season, and Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop should at least provide scoring off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans—B: It's hard to do too much with just the No. 51 pick, but the Pelicans got a useful player in volume-scorer Tony Carr.

New York Knicks—A: Fans were upset about passing on Porter, but Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson each have high ceilings and could be future building blocks for a struggling franchise.

Oklahoma City Thunder—B: The Thunder had just two picks at the end of the second round, but Kevin Hervey is an interesting late pick.

Orlando Magic—A+: They have to be thrilled with getting Mohamed Bamba with the sixth pick, adding a stud defensive player with plenty of offensive upside. Melvin Frazier and Justin Jackson each add the wingspan that could make this team fun to watch.

Philadelphia 76ers—C: The 76ers disappointed many in giving up Mikal Bridges. Even with a different front offense, the strategy seems to be drafting upside and acquiring future assets.

Phoenix Suns—A+: Drafting a potential All-Star center in Deandre Ayton is a huge move for a team that needs an influx of talent. Adding Mikal Bridges, who could be a perfect glue guy in the NBA, makes this an outstanding draft.

Portland Trail Blazers—C+: A raw high school player who won't get much playing time next year (Anfernee Simons) isn't the way to turn the Trail Blazers into a contender. Gary Trent Jr. could help, but defense remains a concern.

Sacramento Kings—B: Marvin Bagley III is better than many are giving him credit for, but passing on Luka Doncic could end up being a mistake the Kings regret for a long time.

San Antonio Spurs—A: Lonnie Walker IV fortunately fell to the Spurs, while Chimezie Metu could also have a role in this lineup.

Toronto Raptors—N/A: No picks.

Utah Jazz—B: The Jazz found role players in Grayson Allen and Vince Edwards, who should fit in well in the young squad's deep rotation.

Washington Wizards—C-: Washington has spent too much money on its stars to draft a limited prospect who needs several years to succeed. That's what the team got in Troy Brown. Issuf Sanon won't help next year either.

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic

The Mavericks had the No. 5 pick but might have gotten the best player in the class.

Dallas acquired No. 3 pick Luka Doncic in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, giving up the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick. While the value of the trade depends on where that No. 1 pick ends up, it's still a good move for the Mavs.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN broke down the thinking in the trade:

While Young was the most exciting player in college basketball this past season, Doncic has excelled against better competition, winning MVP of the EuroLeague and ACB League last year with Real Madrid.

The 6'8" guard can fill up the box score and appears to be the perfect fit in today's NBA, which is focused on offensive spacing, shooting and passing.

Fans might be more comfortable with college players they have seen, but Doncic could be a star.

Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.

The questions surrounding Michael Porter Jr. are completely about his long-term health, which is the only reason he fell to the No. 14 spot.

He played only three games during this past season at Missouri, and there has been varied information during the past few months, although Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported there is reason to believe the long-term prognosis is good.

There was a big enough risk to not take him in the top three, but Matt Norlander of CBS Sports noted his upside:

He fell to the Denver Nuggets, who might have gotten an enormous steal with a player who is as talented as anyone in the class. The 6'11" forward can score from anywhere on the court and is a nightmare to match up against defensively.

This potential was worth the draft pick, even if he ends up never being 100 percent.

San Antonio Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV

Like Porter, there were some medical concerns about Lonnie Walker IV, but Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported the question marks were "overblown" and it didn't play a major role in where he was drafted.

If that is the case, the Spurs got away with yet another steal as they have so many other times in the draft:

The Miami guard didn't put up huge numbers in college, finishing with just 11.5 points per game. But he is a strong and athletic player who can attack the rim and score at every level.

He also has the tools to be an above-average defender, which will ensure he gets plenty of playing time in San Antonio.

With red flags surrounding nearly every guard in the class, Walker has a chance to be as good as nearly any of the backcourt players selected ahead of him.