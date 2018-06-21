Chelsea Transfer News: Miralem Pjanic, Raul Albiol Double Raid Rumoured

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly planning to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Napoli centre-back Raul Albiol from Italy's top flight this season as manager-in-waiting Maurizio Sarri maps out his transfer intentions.

Former Napoli chief Sarri—who is still under contract with the club but expected to succeed Antonio Conte—is said to be eyeing the Serie A duo as some of his first additions in south-west London, per the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

This isn't the first time that the Blues have been linked with a move for Pjanic, the winner of back-to-back Scudetto titles under Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri since moving to the Old Lady in 2016.

Chelsea have one world-class midfield presence in N'Golo Kante but could do with another of the same standard but in a more attacking sense, which is where Pjanic could fit in, as shown by OptaPaolo:

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has spent the last seven years in Italy, having moved to AS Roma from Lyon in 2011, but Chelsea will attempt to bring him to another of Europe's major leagues this summer.

The closest thing Chelsea have to Pjanic in terms of style among their current crop would be Cesc Fabregas or Danny Drinkwater, but the latter isn't nearly of the same level while the former is now 31 years of age.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee), Chelsea will face competition from Barcelona for £70 million-rated Pjanic, with the Blaugrana said to have already sounded out the player's representatives.

Albiol would be a much cheaper acquisition considering he has a £5 million release clause, per Lewis' report, although Chelsea blogger Jamie Wilkinson has cast doubt over the Napoli links with Sarri close to the club:

David Luiz's place at Stamford Bridge looked to be in some doubt under Conte's reign, but he may be able to restore his status under another boss, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill for competition.

That's a lot of bodies to be jostling for the same spots at centre-back, particularly for a 32-year-old who's never played in the Premier League, although Albiol did turn back the years slightly toward the end of last season:

If Sarri does arrive at Stamford Bridge, he could look to the Spaniard as a familiar face to steady his back line, although it's not really clear whether the veteran is needed given the multitude of central defenders already at the club.

Pjanic strikes as the more desirable target of the two Italy-based stars, although luring the playmaker from Serie A champions Juve will be a far greater task after last season's run to fifth in the Premier League.