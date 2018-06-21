Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Talks with Spurs Shut Down by San Antonio

Tyler Conway

The San Antonio Spurs are unwilling to trade Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles—at least for now. 

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the Spurs "basically shut the door" on the Lakers when they attempted to engage San Antonio in discussions.

Leonard, who turns 27 next week, has requested a trade from San Antonio after the relationship between the organization and player soured over the last year. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year missed all but nine games of the 2017-18 season due to a groin injury that has been the overwhelming cause of discord between the parties.

    

