Baker Mayfield Pushes Back at Colin Cowherd for Calling Him a Bad Teammate

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't afraid to hit back at Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd after Cowherd attempted to use his celebration following a touchdown as a reflection of his personality and playing style.

Cowherd showed the Oklahoma Sooners scoring a touchdown in their 31-16 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last year. In the clip, Mayfield is circled as he heads in the opposite direction from his teammates.

Pressed by Cowherd, Mayfield explained he was running toward the Oklahoma band and fan section in the lower bowl of Ohio Stadium, per Fox Sports:

Mayfield faced plenty of scrutiny during a college career that culminated in the Heisman Trophy in 2017, and he'll be under the microscope even more as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The way in which Mayfield deftly defended himself showed he's ready to handle whatever is thrown his way as he approaches his first season.