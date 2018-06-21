Barry Trotz Reportedly Nearing Contract to Become Islanders Head Coach

Washington Capitals' head coach Barry Trotz talks to the media at an NHL hockey practice, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va. Washington faces Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Friday, May 11. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Barry Trotz didn't have to wait long to find a new job after leading the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, Trotz is nearing an agreement with the New York Islanders to become their next head coach.

The Capitals announced Monday that Trotz informed them he was resigning as head coach after four seasons.

Per ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski, there was a belief Trotz didn't have a contract with the Capitals after the 2017-18 season ended, but he did have a two-year extension originally negotiated in 2014 available if Washington won a Stanley Cup.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan elaborated on the circumstances that led Trotz to leave the organization:

"His representative wants to take advantage of Barry's experience and Stanley Cup win and was trying to negotiate a deal that compensates him as one of the better coaches in the league, top four or five coaches. I think the five-year term is probably a sticking point. You have a coach that's been here four years, you do another five, that's nine years. There's not many coaches that have that lasting ability. It's a long time and it's a lot of money to be committing to a coach."

Trotz has a 762-568-60 record in 19 seasons as head coach of the Capitals and Nashville Predators. His teams have made 11 playoff appearances, including each of his four years with Washington.

The Islanders fired head coach Doug Weight in June after missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. They have just one playoff series win since the 1992-93 season.

