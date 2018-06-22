Belgium vs. Tunisia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Group G leaders Belgium take on Tunisia in their second game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's side opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Panama, while Tunisia were beaten 2-1 by England thanks to Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner.

Here's a look at how you can watch the match, followed by team news and a preview.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Start Time: 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

TV Info/Live Stream: BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Team News

Belgium still have injury concerns in defence although Thomas Vermaelen has returned to training and Vincent Kompany is close to a return to action. Dedryck Boyata is expected to continue against Tunisia, per journalist Kristof Terreur.

Tunisia have lost goalkeeper Mouez Hassen to injury after he damaged his shoulder in the defeat to England, per Goal's Michael Madyira. Farouk Ben Mustapha is expected to be his replacement in goal.

Lukaku Leading The Way For Belgium

Belgium can take a big stride towards the last 16 with a win over Tunisia. The team found it tough going initially against Panama but eventually cruised to victory with three goals in the second half.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice and is in prolific form at international level:

Belgium have a frightening attack with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens also expected to start again, and they should cause Tunisia all sorts of problems.

Martinez's men will want a good result against Tunisia as their final group game is against England which looks their toughest game.

Tunisia Face Another Tough Test

Tunisia looked set to pick up a point against England until Kane's late intervention, and another defeat will likely signal the end of their World Cup hopes.

Nabil Maaloul's side managed to frustrate the Three Lions for long spells during the game but will have to offer more of an attacking threat if they are to take anything off Belgium.

Sports news correspondent Richard Conway showed how Tunisia's loss was received back home:

African teams have struggled at the World Cup so far with Egypt and Morocco having already been eliminated while Nigeria joined Tunisia in losing their opening game.

Beating a star-studded Belgium team looks a tough ask for Tunisia, and they may well become the latest nation to see their World Cup dreams end on Saturday.