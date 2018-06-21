Hulk Hogan 'Very Sad' over Vader's Death, According to Daughter Brooke

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 9. 2016, file photo, Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, leaves the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Florida. In a lawsuit filed Monday, May 2, 2016, the former pro wrestler is suing Gawker again, saying the website leaked sealed court documents to the National Enquirer that quoted him making racist remarks. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Pool, File)
STEVE NESIUS/Associated Press

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, said Thursday that her father was "very sad" over the passing of wrestling legend Vader.

Brooke and her brother, Nick, offered their thoughts on Vader in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"He was always a really nice guy. ... It sucks," Nick sai My dad had actually wrestled him a couple of times and they had become friends over the years. We got up today and we heard the news and it was kind of somber. Everybody was really upset about it."

Vader died Monday at the age of 63 due to heart failure brought on by pneumonia.

In 2016, Vader tweeted that he was told he had two years to live due to congestive heart failure.

Vader and Hogan crossed paths in WCW and had some high-profile matches against each other in 1995.

They locked horns in singles matches at SuperBrawl V, Uncensored and Bash at the Beach. Hogan prevailed in all of them and beat Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Bash at the Beach.

Vader (real name Leon White) was a three-time WCW champion, and he also experienced success in Japan and WWE.

