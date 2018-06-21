Clifin Francis Cycled 2,600 Miles to 2018 World Cup to Try to Meet Lionel Messi

Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images

Clifin Francis, a mathematics teacher from India, is cycling from Iran to Russia to the FIFA World Cup in an attempt to meet Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Francis has detailed how, after traveling from his home by air and sea to Dubai and Iran, respectively, he hopped on his bike for the next 2,600 miles to Moscow.

"I love cycling and I am crazy about football," he told BBC Sport. "I simply combined two of my passions."

Francis has been detailing some of his adventures on social media:

When he's at the World Cup, where his country India are not involved, Francis said he'll be backing Argentina and wants to meet their star man Messi if possible.