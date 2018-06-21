Emre Can Arrives in Turin Ahead of Rumoured Juventus Signing

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

Liverpool's German midfielder Emre Can runs during a Liverpool team training session at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 25, 2018, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Germany international Emre Can has arrived in Turin to potentially complete his rumoured transfer from Juventus to Liverpool.

Amid long-running speculation about the player's future, a deal finally appears close to being done, with Juve posting the following on social media on Thursday:

The switch would bring an end to Can's four-year spell with Liverpool in the Premier League, having joined from Bayer Leverkusen. His contract at Anfield was poised to expire this summer, meaning he would join Juve on a free transfer.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

