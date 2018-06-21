Emre Can Arrives in Turin Ahead of Rumoured Juventus Signing

Emre Can Arrives in Turin Ahead of Rumoured Juventus SigningJune 21, 2018
Germany international Emre Can has arrived in Turin to potentially complete his rumoured transfer from Juventus to Liverpool.
Amid long-running speculation about the player's future, a deal finally appears close to being done, with Juve posting the following on social media on Thursday:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
Welcome to Turin, Emre! 😎 He's off to J | Medical! 🏳 🏴 https://t.co/TwJamqrN6o
The switch would bring an end to Can's four-year spell with Liverpool in the Premier League, having joined from Bayer Leverkusen. His contract at Anfield was poised to expire this summer, meaning he would join Juve on a free transfer.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
'Mesut Ozil Has the Body Language of a Dead Frog' 😳