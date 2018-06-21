Emre Can Arrives in Turin Ahead of Rumoured Juventus Signing

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Germany international Emre Can has arrived in Turin to potentially complete his rumoured transfer from Juventus to Liverpool.

Amid long-running speculation about the player's future, a deal finally appears close to being done, with Juve posting the following on social media on Thursday:

The switch would bring an end to Can's four-year spell with Liverpool in the Premier League, having joined from Bayer Leverkusen. His contract at Anfield was poised to expire this summer, meaning he would join Juve on a free transfer.