10 WWE Stars Who Have Succeeded After Leaving Life in the Squared Circle

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

For many WWE Superstars, their only goal in life was to make it to WWE, become a champion and retire with a bank account full of money once their body can't live up to their passion.

However, many wrestlers have either left the company to pursue other interests or were released and forced to find a new way to support themselves.

It can be hard to leave a business you spent so much time and effort mastering. Some wrestlers struggle with the idea of losing their fame and continue to wrestle well past their prime.

The ones who end up finding something new to occupy their time often find success doing something adjacent to the wrestling business, but many have created empires for themselves in totally unrelated fields.

This article will look at 10 Superstars who left WWE and found success doing something new. Just to be clear, this piece will not include anyone who continues to work for WWE in a producing or coaching capacity.