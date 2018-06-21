10 WWE Stars Who Have Succeeded After Leaving Life in the Squared Circle

10 WWE Stars Who Have Succeeded After Leaving Life in the Squared CircleJune 21, 2018
For many WWE Superstars, their only goal in life was to make it to WWE, become a champion and retire with a bank account full of money once their body can't live up to their passion.
However, many wrestlers have either left the company to pursue other interests or were released and forced to find a new way to support themselves.
It can be hard to leave a business you spent so much time and effort mastering. Some wrestlers struggle with the idea of losing their fame and continue to wrestle well past their prime.
The ones who end up finding something new to occupy their time often find success doing something adjacent to the wrestling business, but many have created empires for themselves in totally unrelated fields.
This article will look at 10 Superstars who left WWE and found success doing something new. Just to be clear, this piece will not include anyone who continues to work for WWE in a producing or coaching capacity.
Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus helped push the women's division to new heights toward the end of the Attitude Era, but she didn't let leaving the ring slow her down.
After a successful six-year WWE career, Stratus retired in 2006. Two years later she opened her Stratusfation Yoga studio near Toronto.
Not only did her business adopt an eco-friendly image to support people's changing lifestyles, but she won multiple awards as both a yogi and a businesswoman.
Stratus has returned to the ring a couple of times for special appearances over the years, and she tried her hand at acting in a few films and television shows, but her yoga business has been her bread and butter for the past 10 years.
DDP
Like Stratus, Diamond Dallas Page took his love of yoga and turned it into a successful business while using it to help other wrestlers recover from injury.
Chris Jericho has credited DDP Yoga with extending his in-ring career countless times over the years, and his work with both Jake Roberts and Scott Hall has been recognized by everyone from WWE to ESPN.
Through seminars, DVD sales, a smartphone app and a book, DDP has built himself a popular business and a whole new career.
He may not have left the Shark Tank studio with a deal when he appeared on the show in 2014, but it sounds like he is doing just fine on his own.
Santino Marella
When someone leaves the business and doesn't make headlines, people often assume they aren't doing anything of value. That couldn't be further from the truth when it comes to Anthony Carello, formerly known as Santino Marella.
Carelli played a comedic character in WWE for seven years, but he wasn't without success. He won three intercontinental titles, a U.S. title and the tag bets, but his greatest achievement may have been winning Miss WrestleMania.
In all seriousness, Carelli is a legit athlete with experience in multiple fighting disciplines. This experience helped him open the Battle Arts Academy in 2013.
The 15,000-foot school offers courses in judo, boxing, MMA, fitness and both amateur and pro wrestling, with many of the classes being open to students of all ages.
By offering so many different options, Carelli has guaranteed his school will appeal to anyone who wants any sort of combat training.
Eve Torres
Eve Torres had a memorable six-year run with WWE which saw her participated in numerous high-profile storylines, but leaving the ring hasn't slowed her down.
She earned her purple belt from the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy and ended up marrying Rener Gracie in 2014 shortly after she left WWE.
Together, Torres and Gracie have two children and work as ambassadors and trainers in the Jiu-Jitsu community, with Torres focusing heavily on teaching women's self-defense.
She tried acting, but working with the Gracie Academy seems to suit her best. She still serves as a WWE ambassador from time to time, but her appearances have been few and far between since 2014.
Steve Austin
Steve Austin seemed like the kind of guy who would be involved in the wrestling business until the day he died, but he has diversified himself quite a bit since retiring from the ring.
"The Steve Austin Show" podcast is one of the most popular by any wrestler and got him several interviews on the WWE Network, including one with an unusually candid Vince McMahon.
He has also acted in over a dozen films, created a successful reality show called Broken Skull Challenge and launched a merchandise line separate from the stuff WWE sells with his name on it.
Stone Cold pops up on WWE television to deliver a classic Stunner every so often, but he has found great success outside the ring and continues to find new ways to capitalize on his fame.
Austin hasn't acted since appearing in Smosh: The Movie in 2015, but he seems happy putting people through his wild obstacle course while drinking beer on his golf cart and laughing every time they fall in the mud.
Alundra Blayze
When you look back at the most influential names in women's wrestling history, just about everyone will include Debrah Miceli, better know as Madusa and Alundra Blayze.
Dropping the WWE women's title in the garbage on an episode of WCW Nitro may be the thing she is most known for these days, but she has more going for her than one shocking moment.
Miceli began driving her own monster truck in 2000 and became well-known in the sport, especially since she was one of the few female drivers to find success.
A few years ago, Miceli launched the "Madusa Unthrottled" podcast to great acclaim. She has interviewed many WWE greats on her show and continues to record new episodes regularly.
Miceli was recognized with a Hall of Fame induction in 2015. Her speech was one of the best of the night and likely earned her a whole new generation of young fans by being so honest and funny.
Edge and Christian
Edge and Christian's careers have been linked since the moment Christian first appeared on WWE television as Edge's storyline brother, so it seemed appropriate to discuss them together.
Both Superstars have retired from the ring, but they have continued to stay busy, often working together on the same projects.
They have a popular WWE Network program called The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reaks of Awesomeness and a podcast titled "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness."
They even ended up working together on the Syfy series, Haven. The duo continues to find new ways to connect with their fans, and hopefully one day, Christian can join Edge in the WWE Hall of Fame where he rightfully belongs.
The Rock
If you ask any wrestling fan who the most successful pro wrestler to transition into a different career is, their answers will almost always be The Rock.
Dwayne Johnson took the popularity he built up being The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment and became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Not only is his name almost guaranteed to make any movie a box office success, but Rocky has become known for joining existing franchises and making them better.
The Fast films got significantly better once he got involved, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise hit with fans and critics and G.I. Joe: Retaliation was more exciting than the original.
Saturday Night Live even wrote a song for one of his hosting gigs called "Franchise Viagra" to call attention to how many sequels he has starred in. Apparently, The Great One draws the line at a second Smurfs movie. It's probably for the best.
In addition to his film career, Johnson helped create the show Ballers for HBO and has supported numerous charitable causes throughout his career.
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista got into wrestling at a much later age than the average WWE Superstar, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the most popular wrestlers during his run.
His feuds with Triple H, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio and many more are still remembered fondly by fans, but it's his film work which gets him the most attention these days.
Bautista first began acting with roles in Smallville as an alien menace and several direct-to-DVD action films, but he has exploded in recent years thanks to his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fans were blown away by his comedic ability in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and James Gunn expanded on this trait in the sequel to make him one of the best characters in the film.
His role in Avengers: Infinity War was small due to the massive cast, but his line "I'll do you one better, why is Gamora?" was one of the funniest parts of the movie.
The Rock may be the most successful pro wrestler to transition into acting, but Bautista may have already proven he can take on more nuanced characters than Johnson.
His segment in Blade Runner 2049 is one of the best parts of the movie because he displayed a wide range of emotion in just a few minutes of screentime. His next breakout performance appears to be in Hotel Artemis alongside Jodie Foster.
Bautista's star continues to rise, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for one more match before he eventually takes his place in the Hall of Fame.