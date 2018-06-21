Gareth Bale Wants Assurances over Real Madrid Role, Says Agent Amid Exit Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

The agent for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has said the player wants assurances over his role at the club ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Welshman's previous campaign was one of highs and lows, as he struggled for game time throughout the term before playing a starring role in Real's UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool, coming off the bench to net two goals.

Speculation has swirled about Bale's future as a result, and he's yet to sit down for talks with the European champions about his situation, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, per Sky Sports.

"I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we're going," Barnett said. "He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that's paramount to him. …For somebody like him, he has to play. It's not about money."

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

In addition to comments about his future, Barnett said he Bale believes is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or. "I think he's one of the top three or four players on earth," his representative added.

As noted by Sky Sports, Manchester United and Chelsea are both said to be interested in a possible move for the 28-year-old.

As we can see below, the cameo off the bench in the final against Liverpool was a historic one from the former Tottenham Hotspur man:

It was an illustration of what Bale is capable of when he is fit and firing. He's a wonderful footballer in full flow, as he can do just about anything from an attacking sense.

It's not the first time Bale has influenced a huge game since his move to Madrid in 2013 either, as football writer Tom Williams noted after the final:

The fact Bale was on the bench is indicative of the rest of his season, as it was blemished by inconsistent form and fitness issues.

Injury problems have prevented Bale from having an even bigger impact at Madrid down the years and going into big games it was somewhat understandable that former manager Zinedine Zidane felt as though he couldn't be relied upon.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News believes a change in manager may give Bale's Madrid career fresh impetus:

The issue any potential suitors would have in trying to sign Bale is that Madrid would surely demand a huge fee; his age—the Welshman is 29 next month—and injury woes would make many think twice about parting with a substantial fee.

According to his agent, Bale is happy in Spain. However, if he wants even more from his Madrid career in years to come, there's an onus on him to stay fit and add some regularity to his performances.