Marcus Mariota Exits with Elbow Injury vs. Colts

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is ailing again after suffering an elbow injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans announced he was questionable to return, although a conservative approach could be expected after trailing 24-3 at halftime.

The quarterback was 10-of-13 for 85 yards and an interception before Blaine Gabbert replaced him.

Mariota missed four games as a rookie because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and his 2016 campaign came to a screeching halt in Week 16 when he suffered a fractured fibula.

The Oregon product was healthier last season and appeared in 15 games. During that run, he completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 3,232 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Titans leaned heavily on their power running game to snare a wild-card playoff berth.

Eight games into his first year working alongside head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, Mariota entered the day completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,498 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions after fighting through an early-season elbow injury.

In the event he's sidelined again, the Titans will shift back to Gabbert to lead their offense.

Gabbert had gone 25-of-45 for 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception through three appearances (including two starts) so far this season.