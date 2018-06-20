Report: Kawhi Leonard Asked Gregg Popovich for Trade, Spurs 'Wasting' Time

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard told head coach Gregg Popovich that wants to leave the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"The Spurs are wasting their time here," Smith said Wednesday on First Take. "... From what my sources tell me, Kawhi Leonard met with Gregg Popovich face-to-face, looked him dead in his face and said: 'I don't want to be here. I don't want to be in San Antonio any longer.'"

"... He wants to be in L.A," Smith added.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Popovich and Leonard met Tuesday in San Diego.

Last Friday, Charania reported Leonard has been hoping for a trade because he was "uncomfortable with any future with the Spurs" after the way they handled his quadriceps injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted the same day that the forward hadn't yet said anything directly to the organization about wanting to be dealt. He added the two sides were considering a five-year, $219 million supermax extension beginning in 2019-20.

However, it appears Leonard will try to force his way to another team.

Per Smith, the 26-year-old forward is hoping to play for the Los Angeles Lakers but would also join the Los Angeles Clippers.

He can become a free agent next summer if he opts out of the final year of his contract, which could make any team cautious about giving up too many assets in a trade. Agreeing to an extension would go a long way toward completing a deal.

Considering his upside as a two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best two-way players in the NBA, plenty of teams will likely inquire about a potential deal.