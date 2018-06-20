LeBron James Rumors: Kawhi Trade Would Significantly Help Lakers' Chance at Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 30: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs wait for a rebound during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 117-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

If Kawhi Leonard forces a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James may not be far behind him.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, "If Leonard found his way to Laker Land, where he would likely make it clear that he'd re-sign as a free agent in the summer of 2019, it is widely believed that it would significantly increase the Lakers' chances of landing James in free agency this summer."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miles Bridges Is on the Come-Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Miles Bridges Is on the Come-Up

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Could Pursue Cousins as Backup Plan

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Could Pursue Cousins as Backup Plan

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    Spurs Not Interested in Trading for Lonzo

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Spurs Not Interested in Trading for Lonzo

    San Antonio Spurs
    via San Antonio Spurs

    Swaggy Wants to See Cocaine Legalized

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Swaggy Wants to See Cocaine Legalized

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report