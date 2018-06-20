LeBron James Rumors: Kawhi Trade Would Significantly Help Lakers' Chance at Deal

Jason Miller/Getty Images

If Kawhi Leonard forces a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James may not be far behind him.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, "If Leonard found his way to Laker Land, where he would likely make it clear that he'd re-sign as a free agent in the summer of 2019, it is widely believed that it would significantly increase the Lakers' chances of landing James in free agency this summer."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.