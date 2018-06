Marvin Bagley is expected to be a top pick in this year's NBA Draft, but he's also a great rapper and musician.

Coming later today, check out the video above to see Marvin rapping in the studio.

From B/R x JCPe

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.