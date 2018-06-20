Bayern Munich Reportedly Ready to Sell Jerome Boateng Amid Man Utd Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich would reportedly consider cashing in on centre-back Jerome Boateng for as little as €50 million (£44 million) this summer.

According to SportBild (h/t Sport Witness), the German champions are ready to let Boateng depart after seven years at the Allianz Arena.

SportBild reported that Manchester United were interested in the player last year, and there's been speculation in Spain (h/t the Daily Mirror) that the Red Devils are ready to battle with Real Madrid to secure the Germany international this summer.

Former club Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the situation.

It's added that if no team meets the valuation for Boateng—between €50 million and €60 million—he would be happy to continue with the Munich giants for the time being. Here's a look at how the story was covered:

Boateng has been rated as one of the best defenders in the game during his time at Bayern, although injuries have hampered his minutes in recent seasons. In the last three Bundesliga campaigns he's only been able to muster 46 starts for the team.

As a result, the partnership between himself and Mats Hummels, for both club and country, that was previously rock solid doesn't appear quite so dependable now. And with the brilliant young Bayern defender Niklas Sule waiting in the wings, the German club may view this summer as an ideal time to sell.

Any club considering paying that kind of money for Boateng will be aware that when he does get on the field, he can still make a big impact.

As noted by sports statistician Michael Caley, at the FIFA World Cup when Germany's defence crumbled in the loss to Mexico, he stood up and was counted:

At 29, he will feel as though he still has something to offer. Per football blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafeez, he's also an outstanding passer of the ball:

For United a defender like Boateng would potentially make a huge difference. PSG would benefit in a similar way, although after breaking their club record for Aymeric Laporte in January, perhaps City would be apprehensive about spending big to get Boateng back to the Etihad Stadium.

Nevertheless, plenty of supporters would be concerned about Boateng's recent struggles to keep fit and the fact he turns 30 in September.