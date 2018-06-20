2018 NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Selection List for Rounds 1-2

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The NBA Finals are behind us, and the latest summer of LeBron James doesn't officially open until July 1.

That means it's draft time, folks, and clubs are entering the final preparation stages ahead of Thursday night's talent grab (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

While the selection order has been set in stone, we're still mostly in the dark about where prospects will land. Deandre Ayton feels virtually cemented at No. 1, but it's an educated guessing game from there.

After compiling the selection list for both rounds, we'll examine some of the latest buzz around the draft.

2018 NBA Draft Order

Round 1

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors)

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)

Round 2

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Dallas Mavericks

34. Atlanta Hawks

35. Orlando Magic

36. New York Knicks (via Chicago Bulls)

37. Sacramento Kings

38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Brooklyn Nets)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks)

40. Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Lakers)

41. Orlando Magic (via Charlotte Hornets)

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets (via Los Angeles Clippers)

44. Washington Wizards

45. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee Bucks)

46. Houston Rockets (via Miami Heat)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Denver Nuggets)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks (via Portland Trail Blazers)

55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)

58. Denver Nuggets (via Golden State Warriors)

59. Phoenix Suns (via Toronto Raptors)

60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)

Draft Buzz

Hawks Focusing On Doncic?

It's been hard to get a read on the Atlanta Hawks' draft plans and even trickier to get a firm grasp on Luka Doncic's draft stock.

A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski may have given clarity to both:

While every draft plan beyond pick No. 1 is always subject to change, this seems logical.

The Hawks only embraced a youth movement last summer, so their roster is light on building blocks. Doncic, the youngest MVP and Final Four MVP in EuroLeague history, has centerpiece potential. He's a jumbo-sized playmaker with elite vision and creativity, the type of passer who can serve as an entire offense's adhesive.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Atlanta grab a long-term frontcourt partner for John Collins at No. 3. But for a club led in scoring and assists last season by Dennis Schroder, it has to be tempting to chase an offensive hub.

Atlanta Pursuing Trades

Outside of Phoenix, the theme of this draft seems to be most clubs are open for business.

The Hawks could be the busiest of all.

They're armed with three first-rounders and a few eight-figure salaries that look out of place on an obvious rebuilder. Those are trade ingredients, although it's unclear if Atlanta wants to move up or down.

The Athletic's Michael Scotto hears it could be using its two later firsts to pursue a second lottery choice:

SI.com's Jeremy Woo reported the Hawks have explored trading down from No. 3 and made Schroder available in trade talks. The latter could be a salary dump, or at least one that clears the offense's driver's seat for Doncic or Trae Young.

Atlanta's roster is bare enough that it should select the top talent available, regardless of position. But the biggest key is maximizing the value of the picks, which are by far the best assets they've had in this recent reset.

Kentucky Point Guard On Rise

Remember when the honor of being the first point guard selected felt like a two-man race between Trae Young and Collin Sexton? Not anymore.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has that distinction as the eighth overall pick in the most recent mock from ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony.

"Gilgeous-Alexander is quietly picking up steam as potentially being [the first point guard taken]," Givony wrote. "... Cleveland's front office appears to be enamored with him. The Cavs are in dire need of a young ball-handler, whether LeBron James returns or not."

Gilgeous-Alexander had a fairly unassuming one-and-done stay in Lexington. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 33.7 minutes per game, shining brighter for his skills and feel than his athletic prowess. That said, his biggest physical gifts are impossible to miss—he measured 6'6" in shoes with a 6'11.5" wingspan at the combine.

He'd be an easy obsession for any point guard-hungry club, which Cleveland certainly qualifies as after starting Isaiah Thomas, George Hill, Jose Calderon and Derrick Rose at the position this past season.

Statistics used courtesy of NBA.com.