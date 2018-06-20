Report: Kawhi Leonard Felt Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker Unsupportive While Hurt

Kawhi Leonard was reportedly upset with the way he was treated by San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker and head coach Gregg Popovich while he was sidelined last season with a lingering quad injury. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, "Leonard is angry over what he believes was the Spurs' mishandling of a quad injury, and remains irate with public comments from teammate Tony Parker and Popovich that he felt were not supportive of him."    

Leonard, whose relationship with the Spurs soured after he sought treatment for his quad injury away from the team in New York, met with Popovich on Tuesday in San Diego, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

Charania reported the meeting was conducted "professionally and confidentially." 

As for Parker, the Spurs point guard seemed to take a veiled jab at Leonard in March when he discussed his recovery from a torn quad. 

"I've been through it," he said, according to the San Antonio Express-News' Tom Orsborn. "It was a rehab for me for eight months. Same kind of injury (as Kawhi), but mine was a hundred times worse. But the same kind of injury. You just stay positive."

"I could have gone anywhere, but I trust my Spurs doctors," he added. "They have been with me my whole career. They know my body better than anybody...I feel like we have the best medical team in the world."

According to Wojnarowski and Shelburne, Leonard "has privately maintained that he no longer wants to play in San Antonio, and will eventually alert rival teams considering trades for him that his intentions are to sign in Los Angelespreferably with the Lakerswhen he can become a free agent in 2019."

Leonard, 26, will be able to opt out of his current contract following the 2018-19 season once he declines a player option worth $21.3 million. 

If Leonard is able to mend fences with Popovich, Parker and the Spurs, he will remain eligible for a five-year, $219 million supermax extension. 

