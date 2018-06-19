Sanity Brawl with The Usos in WWE Main Roster Debut on SmackDown Live

Credit: WWE.com

The trio of Sanity made a big impression during its SmackDown Live debut, laying out The Usos before a match between the two teams could become official.

Alexander Wolfe appeared to spark the brawl, and when the dust settled, Wolfe was standing tall alongside Eric Young and Killian Dain.

Nikki Cross, who has yet to make the move up to the main roster, was happy to see her former stablemates wreaking havoc on SmackDown Live:

Having Wolfe, Young and Dain adds much-needed depth to the SmackDown tag division. The Usos and The New Day had a series of great matches last year, which to some extent served to highlight how few other established teams were on the blue brand.

Things didn't change much after the most recent Superstar Shake-up in April, either. Cesaro and Sheamus are one of WWE's top tag teams, but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may be marginalized to a point of no return unless they finally reunite with former Bullet Club members Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

It would appear The Usos will be the first targets for Sanity, likely leading to a match at Extreme Rules on July 15. Down the line, a rivalry with The New Day makes a ton of sense, as it would set up The New Day with a fresh challenge and help establish Sanity as the most dangerous trio in WWE.