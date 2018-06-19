WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19June 20, 2018
After being completely ignored at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the cruiserweight division was back in action this week with a big triple threat main event.
Buddy Murphy, Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami competed for a chance to challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.
Ali and Murphy have been stealing the show on a regular basis for the past several months, but Itami is only just beginning to build momentum after an uneventful partnership and feud with Akira Tozawa.
After seeing how fired up everyone was last week, Drake Maverick decided to book the three-way contest so everyone can take out their frustrations on each other.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado
- That pinata will meet the same fate as Mitch the plant at some point.
- Kendrick's jacket wasn't as outlandish as it usually is.
- The dragon sleeper is one of those holds that looks painful. Seeing Dorado's neck bent back as far as it was likely gave some fans a reason to cringe.
The feud between Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party continued this week when the self-proclaimed best submission wrestler in WWE today took on Lince Dorado.
Jack Gallagher was said to be in England for the UK Championship tournament, but The Brian Kendrick accompanied Gulak to the ring.
This feud has produced some solid matches in recent weeks, but there hasn't been any actual storyline developments. Hating each other isn't enough to sell a feud anymore.
Gulak and Dorado's chemistry has gotten better with each encounter. They slowed down a bit in the middle, but most of the match featured a quick pace.
The biggest problem with this match is how repetitive the booking is outside of the main event scene on 205 Live. How many different combinations of Gulak vs. someone from the Lucha House Party do we need?
In a somewhat surprising outcome, Gulak picked up the win with a dragon sleeper.
Grade: C+
TJP vs. Some Jobber
Once again, TJP was forced to wrestle below his station when Maverick booked him to face some local talent the WWE Universe has never heard of.
The match never even technically started. The jobber took a shot at the Cruisergreat after being insulted multiple times, but TJP quickly turned the tables and put him in a leglock.
It took a few officials to tear him off the poor jobber. While this segment may have made him look mean, it did nothing to showcase TJP's unique talents.
Grade: D-
Buddy Murphy vs. Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali
- Itami is great at doing the "I am going to hurt you" face.
- The slap Itami delivered to Murphy may have been audible from outside the arena.
- A reverse hurricanrana performed properly will always be a match highlight. Ali and Murphy pulled it off beautifully.
- It would be a lot of fun to see Murphy and Alexa Bliss team up at some point. They are both great heels who have been in a relationship for quite some time.
- Ali's 450 to both Superstars at once was great, but the Spanish fly from the announce table to the floor was unreal.
Itami had a target on his back after his attack during the main event from two weeks ago, so Murphy and Ali both went after him once the bell sounded.
They even threw each other out of the way so they could get to Itami instead of working together against a common ally like most people would.
The way this match was structured allowed all three men to face each other individually for short stretches of time so each paring could stand out.
Murphy and Ali had more history between them, but Itami's vicious strikes made him appear to be the most dangerous man in the ring several times.
Bouts as good as this one can be frustrating because it makes you wonder how anyone in a management position could watch this action and not want to push the division harder.
After all three competitors outshined the majority of the Money in the Bank card, Itami picked up the win by dropkicking Ali's head into an exposed turnbuckle.
Grade: A+
