WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

Credit: WWE.com

After being completely ignored at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the cruiserweight division was back in action this week with a big triple threat main event.

Buddy Murphy, Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami competed for a chance to challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Ali and Murphy have been stealing the show on a regular basis for the past several months, but Itami is only just beginning to build momentum after an uneventful partnership and feud with Akira Tozawa.

After seeing how fired up everyone was last week, Drake Maverick decided to book the three-way contest so everyone can take out their frustrations on each other.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.