Ayesha Curry's Houston Restaurant Bombarded with 1-Star Reviews Before Opening

Houston Rockets fans are keen on holding a grudge against the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly relayed photos showing several one-star Yelp reviews that were submitted for Ayesha Curry's restaurant, International Smoke, which will open a location in Houston next month:

"If you eat here you ain't a Rockets fan," one post read.

In another, a Yelp user wrote: "If 0 stars was an option that's what I would've put. Insanely disrespectful to attempt to open a restaurant in Houston. Go back to California and leave the real bbq to the pros. The name of the restaurant makes sense because Curry about to get ALL THE SMOKE in these reviews."

Ayesha, whose husband, Stephen, helped the Warriors defeat the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, has already opened one International Smoke location in San Francisco with several others planned across the country.

The Houston location will open July 5.