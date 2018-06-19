Nigerian Supporters Deny Report They Asked to Bring Live Chickens into World Cup

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nigerian supporters refuted rumors they requested permission to bring along live chickens while attending the Nigeria national team's matches during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to KweseESPN's Colin Udoh, the Nigerian Football Supporters Club (NFSC) and Nigerian Eagles Supporters Club (NESC) both denied any knowledge of the request.

"That is ridiculous," NFSC president Rafiu Ladipo said. "I have been leading this group for decades, and we have never carried a live chicken into any stadium. The only things we carry are our musical instruments and we pray. Prayer is the only charm we have. Why should we need a chicken? Maybe someone just wants to deceive them [the Russians]."

Nigeria's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the World Cup aren't looking good following the Super Eagles' opening match. They lost 2-0 to Croatia, dropping them into last place in Group D.

Nigeria plays Argentina in its final match of the group stage, so anything other than a win against Iceland on Friday could have the team out of the hunt for the round of 16.