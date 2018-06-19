Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks, Orioles Have Discussed Move

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly discussed a trade involving Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news, noting "dialogue remains open between the clubs." However, he pointed out this is more "due diligence" for the Diamondbacks as they assess the team's needs.

