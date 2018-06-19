Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks, Orioles Have Discussed Move

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado (13) fields a ball that went for a single by Miami Marlins' JT Riddle during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly discussed a trade involving Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news, noting "dialogue remains open between the clubs." However, he pointed out this is more "due diligence" for the Diamondbacks as they assess the team's needs.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

