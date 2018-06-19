Draymond Green Tells Warriors He's Interested in 16-Game, Playoff-Type Players

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Draymond Green has a message to Golden State Warriors management: find players who don't fold under the postseason spotlight.

Warriors assistant general manager Larry Harris shared Green's advice for the team heading into Thursday's draft.

"There are 82-game players, then there are 16-game players," Harris told reporters of his conversation with Green, who very much wants the latter type of player.

The Warriors have the 28th pick and could once again look to purchase another selection early in the second round. They bought picks in the 30s each of the last two years, which resulted in the selections of Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell.

McCaw was a rotation player last season before suffering a scary back injury that kept him out for most of the playoffs, while Bell was a bench contributor during the Warriors' 2018 title run as a rookie.

The Warriors have done an impeccable job of finding talent in recent seasons late in the draft, so it's pretty easy for the players to trust management. But Green keeping them on their toes and having them avoid projects is probably best for the immediate future.