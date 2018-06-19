Kings 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Not High on Luka Doncic, Want Marvin Bagley III

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

As the 2018 NBA draft approaches, the Sacramento Kings are organizing their draft board so they are ready when they go on the clock at No. 2 on Thursday at Barclays Center.

It appears as though they are zeroing in on one player in particular.

Per Jonathan Givony for ESPN, Sacramento is "not very high" on Luka Doncic and is targeting former Duke star Marvin Bagley III.

Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News went a step further and called Bagley-to-Sacramento a "near-lock."

While the Kings won't know for sure who is on the board for them until the Phoenix Suns make their selection at No. 1, the consensus is former Arizona star Deandre Ayton will be the first name called. Ayton himself is on the record saying he knows he's going first overall.

If that's the case, Sacramento will have a chance at drafting the likes of Bagley, Doncic, Oklahoma's Trae Young and more.

Bagley averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as a freshman and piled up 22 double-doubles in 33 games. He became just the third player in ACC history to lead the league in scoring, rebounds and shooting percentage (61.4).

The 6'11", 235-pound forward worked out for the Kings the week before the draft:

Afterward, the 19-year-old made it known that he loves it in Sacramento:

With De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield already on the roster, the Kings have young talent to build around. Adding Bagley to the mix would only add to the intrigue.