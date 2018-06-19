Sterling Brown Lawsuit: Police Officer Joked About Beating JR Smith After Gaffe

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is seen during an NBA basketball game in Denver. Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday, June 19, 2018, against the city of Milwaukee and its police department, claiming unlawful arrest and excessive force when officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest in January 2018 for a parking violation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Erik Andrade, one of the responding police officers who is accused of assaulting Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown, reportedly posted a joke on Facebook about unleashing a similar attack on JR Smith following his gaffe in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

"I hope JR Smith double parks in Walgreens handicap Parkin spots when he's in Milwaukee!" Andrade posted on Facebook, according to TMZ Sports.

Brown is suing the officers and the Milwaukee Police Department after officers used a stun gun on him after he parked in a handicap spot in January. Police body cam footage of the incident shows Brown was not aggressive with the officers, who appeared to use undue force to take him to the ground. 

"Andrade's post is an admission that he and other Defendant officers are allowed to engage in unlawful attacks and arrests of African Americans without justification and then relish such events without any fear or real discipline," Brown's attorneys said in the complaint.

Brown's suit also says Andrade posted a racist meme of Kevin Durant and made a post about the "epidemic of the black community lying on the police." 

Brown suffered multiple minor injuries in the fracas and had all charges against him dropped.

"The department conducted an investigation into the incident, which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined," police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters last month. "I am sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Related

    The Draft Prospect Every Team Should Avoid

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Draft Prospect Every Team Should Avoid

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    This NBA Draft Has a High ‘F—k Up Level’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    This NBA Draft Has a High ‘F—k Up Level’

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' Brown Suing City of Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks' Brown Suing City of Milwaukee

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Top FA Centers Available This Summer

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Top FA Centers Available This Summer

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report