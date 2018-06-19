Trae Young Signs Adidas Sneaker Endorsement Contract Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Trae Young, center, from Oklahoma, listens to a question during the interview segment at the NBA draft basketball combine Friday, May 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Trae Young is living the three-stripes life.

The former Oklahoma star and likely top-10 pick formally announced an endorsement contract with Adidas on Tuesday, as noted by Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Young, 19, is the highest-profile signing Adidas has made during this draft cycle. Puma has been the major apparel winner throughout the predraft process, inking Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley Jr. and Zhaire Smith to deals.

While he won't be the top pick Thursday night (that's Ayton), Young is inarguably the most well-known 2018 draft pick. He leads all NBA draft picks in social media following, per data provided to Bleacher Report by Influencer DB, and spent most of his lone season in Norman garnering Steph Curry comparisons.

Signing Young is a major boost to Adidas' growing basketball profile and another blow to Nike, which is seemingly lagging behind competitors in signing 2018 draft prospects.

Young could go as high as No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. 

