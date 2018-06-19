'Last Chance U' Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of July 20 Premiere Date

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Malik Henry #6 of the Florida State Seminoles before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 1, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. North Carolina upset the 12th ranked Florida State 37 to 35. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming third season of the hit series Last Chance U on Tuesday.

As seen in the following video, Last Chance U will focus on players at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, who are looking to get another shot with an FBS team:

The series' first two seasons were set at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi.

Last Chance U director director Greg Whiteley told SB Nation's Morgan Moriarty the following about the decision to switch schools: "All of us had felt that we had kind of told the story that we wanted to tell in Scooba. And we were ready to go to another school and see what stories that they had. We were convinced that there would be stories to tell, and we were convinced that they would be good."

At Independence, several former highly touted recruits will look to put up big numbers and work their way back to major college football.

Among them are former Florida State quarterback Malik Henry, former Texas Tech wide receiver Carlos Thompson and former Michigan running back Kingston Davis.

The third season of Last Chance U will debut July 20 on Netflix.

