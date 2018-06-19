FIFA to Review VAR's Failure to Award Harry Kane 2 Penalties vs. Tunisia

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

FIFA will review the video assistant referee (VAR) system after England striker Harry Kane was denied two strong penalty claims in Monday's 2018 FIFA World Cup win over Tunisia.

Kane was twice brought down by an opponent inside the box but received no spot-kick on either occasion. The Telegraph's Ben Rumsby reported FIFA will analyse whether VAR Sandro Ricci should have referred the incidents to referee Wilmar Roldan.

It's understood chief refereeing figures and officials will hold a press conference—perhaps at the end of the World Cup group stage—to go over some of the controversial calls and scrutinised decisions.

Ferjani Sassi and Yassine Meriah were the two Tunisian players to bundle Kane to the ground on two separate occasions, although neither earned a reaction from referee Roldan.

BBC correspondent Richard Conway explained that both incidents will have been recognised by the video assistant referee, but the final decision rested with Roldan, who seemingly saw no foul play:

According to Rumsby's report, referees were consulted on certain zero-tolerance issues—including grappling—before the World Cup.

It didn't matter in the end, as Kane got himself in the right position to score an injury-time winner at the back post at the Volgograd Arena:

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman described it as "a bit of justice" that the Three Lions came away with three points, having been pegged back by a Sassi penalty after his opener:

"There could have been a couple of penalties, especially when you look at their one, which looked quite soft.

"The VAR is there to look at those decisions. If they don't think it's a penalty, we have to deal with it, but I struggled to get the Tunisia players off me all night. They were trying to grab hold, trying to stop us running, I couldn't move at set pieces. So maybe there was a bit of justice at the end to get one at the back post."

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson argued one of the questionable challenges on Kane shouldn't have been a penalty due to the fact there was an English foul preceding it:

As for the other, some have suggested Kane didn't deserve a penalty as he had a hold of his marker's arm.

VAR has been a prominent topic at the 2018 World Cup as football continues to acclimate to its use in such high-profile cases, though FIFA backed all of its earlier uses in Russia in what's been a largely successful first use at a finals.