Ex-Cowboys OL Erik Williams' Son Cassius Arrested on Murder Charges

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

HONOLULU, HI - FEBRUARY 9: Dallas Cowboys tackle Erik Williams #79 of the NFC watches from the sideline against the AFC in the 2000 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 6, 2000 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The NFC defeated the AFC 51-31. (Photo by Martin Morrow/Getty Images)
Martin Morrow/Getty Images

Cassius Shakembe Williams, the 20-year-old son of former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Erik Williams, has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to TMZ Sports, Williams and another man were arrested, and they are alleged to have shot and killed two men in Mesquite, Texas, on June 12.

It is believed that Williams and the other man shot and killed two alleged drug dealers who were attempting to sell them marijuana.

Williams could face the death penalty if convicted, per TMZ Sports.

Williams' father spent 11 seasons in the NFL after the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 1991 NFL draft out of Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

He spent his first 10 seasons with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls, getting named to the Pro Bowl four times and receiving two All-Pro First-Team nods.

Williams played five games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2001 to close out his career.

Cassius also played football, as he was a defensive tackle at his father's alma mater, Central State.

