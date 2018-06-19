WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown taught us that two days after Money in the Bank is Rusev Day.

The show spent a good amount of time figuring out who will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. It looked as if Daniel Bryan or Samoa Joe might earn that opportunity, but it was Rusev in the end who was the last man standing in Toledo, Ohio.

In a surprising move, The Lion of Bulgaria won a Gauntlet match on Tuesday to claim his right to face the champ at the next pay-per-view.

The taut, efficient episode offered fans plenty to talk about beyond that. The Bludgeon Brothers held tight to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Sanity stormed into the blue brand. And the reunited Carmella and James Ellsworth further antagonized Asuka.

Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown, from Carmella's latest celebration to a main event overflowing with hosses