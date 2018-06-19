WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19June 20, 2018
Tuesday's WWE SmackDown taught us that two days after Money in the Bank is Rusev Day.
The show spent a good amount of time figuring out who will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. It looked as if Daniel Bryan or Samoa Joe might earn that opportunity, but it was Rusev in the end who was the last man standing in Toledo, Ohio.
In a surprising move, The Lion of Bulgaria won a Gauntlet match on Tuesday to claim his right to face the champ at the next pay-per-view.
The taut, efficient episode offered fans plenty to talk about beyond that. The Bludgeon Brothers held tight to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Sanity stormed into the blue brand. And the reunited Carmella and James Ellsworth further antagonized Asuka.
Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown, from Carmella's latest celebration to a main event overflowing with hosses
Carmella Celebrates with James Ellsworth
- "Take a look in the mirror and repeat these words: Mella is money!"—Carmella.
- "I've been moonwalking and trash-talking since I was in frigging diapers."—Carmella.
- "You're better than Mother Teresa. You're better than Beyonce. And you're better than Ronda Rousey."—Ellsworth to Carmella.
SmackDown women's champion Carmella kicked off the show by talking about her past insecurities. She was only toying with the crowd, though. She gloated about knocking off Charlotte Flair and Asuka.
James Ellsworth entered dressed as Asuka.
He announced he was back to serve Carmella. After rattling off wrestlers he thought Carmella was superior to, he had to face the real Asuka who charged into the ring.
Carmella kicked her rival and scurried out of the ring with Ellsworth.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Carmella delivered a promo straight out of Alexa Bliss' playbook. Her character work has been solid, but repeating material from Raw won't help her.
She doesn't need Ellsworth at her side at this point, but he could be a useful sidekick if handled well. It was clear the fans badly wanted to see Asuka tear Ellsworth apart. If nothing else, this rivalry will give us that moment at some point.
Becky Lynch vs. Billie Kay
- "What does one do in Toledo?"—Kay.
- Lynch nails Royce with a crossbody off the ring apron.
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay trash talked Becky Lynch before the bout.
As soon as the bell rang, Lynch went right after Kay. A cheap shot from Royce shifted the advantage, allowing the heel to take control. A cocky Kay smothered Lynch with a methodical offense.
Lynch charged back and clamped on the Dis-Arm-Her for the victory.
Result
Lynch wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
In a short match, Lynch showed off flashes off the babyface fire that makes her so compelling.
This was a needed win for her to bounce back from her disappointment at Money in the Bank. And WWE is smart to play up her desire for redemption. More spotlight on her and more ring time than she got here is a good start to Lynch climbing back into contention.
The Usos vs. Sanity
- Dain hits a Vader Bomb.
- "A plague has just been unleashed on SmackDown Live."—Corey Graves.
Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young attacked The Usos before the match officially began. They laid out the brothers and proudly towered over them.
Result
The match never starts.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Rather than a traditional debut, Sanity opted for chaos. That's a fitting way to kick things off for the NXT faction.
WWE wasted no time in creating enemies for Young and his crew, painting Sanity as a dangerous unit from the get-go. The beatdown could have been more emphatic, but the idea was good.
The absence of Nikki Cross makes the group feel incomplete, however.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Tag Titles)
- Harper catches a diving Anderson and tosses him aside.
- "Karl Anderson may not move until tomorrow."—Graves.
Harper and Rowan dominated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, overwhelming them with a fast-paced, relentless attack.
After leaving Anderson lying, the champions concentrated on punishing Gallows. Anderson eventually tagged in and looked to rally back. He was successful momentarily, but eventually, The Bludgeon Brothers' power did him in.
A powerbomb kept Anderson down for a three-count.
Result
The Bludgeon Brothers win via pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A high-octane pace helped make this unexpected rematch an engaging, whirlwind contest. The Bludgeon Brothers were their usual wrecking ball selves. Anderson's near-wins had the crowd buzzing.
Where The Bludgeon Brothers head now is unclear. Sanity could challenge them eventually, but it would be better if a babyface squad knocked off the monsters.
Regardless of how that shakes out, the tag team division has huge potential. The level of talent is impressive and it deserves to be a keystone for the brand in the summer and beyond.
No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match
- Big E crushes Bryan with a splash on the ring apron.
- Big E applies a stretch muffler submission.
- The crowd chants "This is awesome!"
- Bryan slams his head on the mat in a scary moment during a scoop powerslam.
- Bryan pushes off on the security barricade and flips out of the Coquina Clutch.
- The Miz mimics Bryan's Yes! chant.
- Styles clocks Aiden English.
Big E vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. The Miz vs. Rusev
Bryan stared down The Bludgeon Brothers on the entrance ramp ahead of the action.
Submission holds gave Bryan the early edge against Big E. The powerhouse responded with high-impact moves, leaving Bryan clutching his ribs. A flying knee allowed Bryan to knock off Big E.
Samoa Joe throttled Bryan in the next stage of the match as Styles looked on from backstage. Bryan fought hard, but the big bruiser kept knocking him down.
Bryan, though, was able to slip out of Samoa Joe's sleeper hold, leap into the ring and just beat the referee's 10-count.
The Bludgeon Brothers beat down Bryan before The Miz arrived. A Skull-Crushing Finale was enough to get The A-Lister the quick win.
Rusev entered last. The Miz was initially able to slow him down, keeping the bigger man off his feet. The Lion of Bulgaria battled back and locked in the Accolade for the victory.
Styles emerged, laid out the WWE title and shook hands with his new challenger.
Result
Rusev wins via submission to earn a WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
What a match. Bryan served as the heart of a thriller of a main event. The Big E vs. Bryan portion alone is reason enough to tune in.
The Bludgeon Brothers' presence was strange. Where WWE plans to go with that story is unclear. It would make zero sense to have Bryan feud with the tag champs.
The Miz gained big-time heat by eliminating Bryan. Their rivalry is ready to catch fire.
Rusev is a welcome choice as the winner. He's been increasingly popular and will give Styles a hell of a match. He's not likely a longterm resident of the WWE title scene, so fans should enjoy this while it lasts, though.