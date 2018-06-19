76ers 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: 'A Lot of Mutual Interest' with Mikal Bridges

76ers 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: 'A Lot of Mutual Interest' with Mikal BridgesJune 19, 2018
Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press
With draft day approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers may have zeroed in on their target.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge), there is mutual interest between Philadelphia and Villanova's Mikal Bridges.
