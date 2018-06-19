76ers 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: 'A Lot of Mutual Interest' with Mikal Bridges

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) in action during an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

With draft day approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers may have zeroed in on their target.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge), there is mutual interest between Philadelphia and Villanova's Mikal Bridges.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

