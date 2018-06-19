Barcelona to Talk to Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti over Antoine Griezmann Saga

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly unhappy with the involvement of their player Gerard Pique in the announcement video put together by Antoine Griezmann to reveal he's staying at Atletico Madrid this summer.

Griezmann confirmed he wouldn't be moving to the Blaugrana in a mini documentary aired on Spanish television that was produced by Kosmos Studios, which is affiliated with Pique. According to TV3 (h/t Coral Barry of Metro), the Blaugrana are "upset" with the defender as a result.

Both he and team-mate Samuel Umtiti commented on the video on Twitter; the latter is said to have also irked Barca with his social media activity:

Pique has previously defended his decision to be part of the documentary, which culminated in Griezmann telling Atletico supporters he wouldn't be going anywhere this summer.

The Madrid club confirmed Griezmann had signed a new five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona have since apologised to their supporters that they were unable to get the signing of Griezmann over the line.

"We informed Atletico of our interest in an official way," said vice-president Jordi Mestre, per Ramiro Aldunate of Marca. "We want players who are committed and determined to succeed here. I am very sorry, and we regret that our members have been disappointed by the final resolution [of this saga]."

Mestre went on to say that Pique being involved in the video production caused "surprise and uneasiness." He confirmed the defender and his centre-back partner will be spoken to by the club.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge doesn't believe Griezmann has emerged from the saga with much credit either:

Pique and Umtiti are both away on international duty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Spain and France, respectively. Griezmann is part of the French side along with the defender.

Pique has previously defended his actions, suggesting the video made for intriguing insight into how players make decisions over their future, per Robert Summerscales of the MailOnline.