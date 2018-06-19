NBA Trade Rumors: 'Significant Deals' Could Happen Early in 2018 NBA Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Eight NBA team representatives participating in the NBA basketball draft lottery sit on stage Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA draft order was set at last month's lottery, but of course, that doesn't mean there can't be movement.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reported Monday there is "growing sense" among executives around the league that there could be "significant deals" early in the draft.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    One Draft Sleeper Every Team Should Consider

    NBA logo
    NBA

    One Draft Sleeper Every Team Should Consider

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Spurs Would Deal Kawhi to LA for Right Package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Spurs Would Deal Kawhi to LA for Right Package

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report