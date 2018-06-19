Nabil Fekir's Agent Says Liverpool Transfer Prospects Are 'Not Over'

David Vincent/Associated Press

The agent for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has said a transfer to Liverpool could yet happen in the summer window, while the player himself has dismissed concerns about his fitness.

As noted by Daniel Matthews of the MailOnline, a switch to Anfield appeared to be on the cards for Fekir before Lyon confirmed a transfer had collapsed after a £53 million package was struck.

It's noted a five-year contract was agreed between Fekir and Liverpool worth £140,000 a week, although results from the player's medical triggered worries for the Reds.

Speaking to LCI (h/t FourFourTwo, via Matthews), the player's representative Jean-Pierre Bernes has insisted the switch may be resurrected yet.

"Well he didn't sign because well…it is not over," said Bernes. "This is not the end of the story. We now wait for what happens next."

Fekir spoke to the press on Tuesday, and he was coy about his future before insisting he is in excellent condition, as noted by Get French Football News:

In September 2015 the forward suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture while playing for France. He went on to miss seven months of football and struggled to get back to full speed upon returning to action.

However, any lingering doubts about his quality were put to bed last season, as the 24-year-old excelled for the Ligue 1 side.

In a role behind the centre-forward, Fekir was on the ball frequently for Lyon, linking the midfield to forwards like Mariano Diaz and Memphis Depay. His touch, spatial awareness and composure in the final third made him one of the best players in French football.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Crucially, he showed he was still able to be productive himself, with 18 goals and eight assists registered in the top flight. WhoScored.com measured a significant increase in the Lyon skipper's level of performance:

Given the attacking manner in which Liverpool like to play it was no surprise to see them in for Fekir, nor to see supporters disappointed when Lyon appeared to call it off.

Fekir came off the bench to help France to a 2-1 win over Australia at the FIFA World Cup. As noted by French football journalist Jeremy Smith, he's looked in good shape as of late:

Some patience may be needed as Fekir is poised to play an important role for France in Russia, whether that be from the start or from the bench. As Les Bleus seek to go all the way, he will surely only be focused on the job at hand in the short term before considering his future.