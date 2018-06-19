Robert Lewandowski, Jean Michael Seri Put off Chelsea by Managerial 'Indecision'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri are reportedly both put off by the prospect of joining Chelsea until the future of manager Antonio Conte has been resolved. 

Per Matt Hughes in The Times, Conte is widely expected to be sacked, but there continues to be disagreement over a severance package, and Seri's representatives have put talks on hold with the Blues until it is clear who the manager will be next term.

Hughes added Lewandowski, 29, is also wary of moving to Stamford Bridge while the managerial situation is so unclear, although Bayern are confident he will stay at the Allianz Arena anyway.

Conte, 48, has won the Premier League and the FA Cup in his two seasons with Chelsea, but it has long been expected he would depart this summer, not least due to a prolonged dispute with the club's board over transfer policy, per the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow.

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield recently reported Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is "increasingly confident" he will succeed Conte eventually, and Blues legend Gianfranco Zola will be part of his team.

Given the impressive job Sarri has done over the last three seasons at Napoli—installing an attractive brand of football and making them competitive in Serie A—there are likely a number of players who would be keen to work under him.

And that could include both Lewandowski and Seri, but they are clearly not ready to commit to a move to Chelsea until they know who will be in charge.

Toulouse's French forward Yaya Sanogo (L) vies with Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri during the French L1 football match Nice(OGCN) vs Toulouse (TFC) on February 3, 2018 at the 'Allianz Riviera Stadium' in Nice. / AFP PHOTO / YANN COATSALIOU
YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

The west London outfit face a huge challenge next term to return to competitiveness in the Premier League having finished fifth last season, 30 points behind champions Manchester City.

Adding Lewandowski and 26-year-old Seri would be a huge boost. The Poland captain would add goals that were largely lacking last season due to Alvaro Morata's drop in form after the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Seri's dynamism, distribution and creativity would give Chelsea's midfield a new edge.

If Chelsea miss out on one or both of them due to their inability to resolve their managerial situation they will only have themselves to blame. 

