Celtics' Gordon Hayward on Track to Be 'Fully Cleared' in August from Leg Injury

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward is on schedule to be fully medically cleared by August.

"All success," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Hayward's progress, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. "Everything is good and pointed toward being back exactly where he was—hopefully pain-free, because that plate is taken out—in the middle of July, which probably points to an early-August, mid-August fully cleared time frame."

This comes after A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reported Hayward underwent surgery in May to remove the plate and screws from his leg that were initially put in after he suffered a broken fibula in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Team officials said the removal occurred because "they were causing irritation to his peroneal tendons."

Hayward isn't the only notable Celtics player to be on track for an August return, as Stevens told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald he hopes Kyrie Irving is also back on the floor that month playing pick-up games after the point guard also underwent surgery.

A former Utah Jazz All-Star, Hayward came to Boston last offseason and was expected to be a critical piece of the team as it looked to challenge the Cavaliers in the East. While he wasn’t able to fulfill that role following the setback, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each thrived in their swingman roles and helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The potential of a healthy Hayward and Irving joining forces with those two youngsters, as well as Al Horford and the surrounding pieces, puts the Celtics on the short list of NBA title contenders for 2018-19, even if they don’t add any head-turning playmakers during the offseason.

Hayward averaged a career-best 21.9 points per game in 2016-17 with the Jazz and would give Boston a formidable three-point shooter who can take advantage of openings created when defenders shift additional attention toward Irving. He is also capable of creating his own shot and can take some of the offensive pressure off Tatum and Brown.

An August return for Hayward would give him time before the season starts to grow accustomed to playing with his Boston teammates and prime the Celtics for another deep postseason run.