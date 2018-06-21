Landry Shamet NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Philadelphia 76ers' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Landry Shamet in the 2018 NBA draft at No. 26 overall Thursday.

He's coming off another efficient season at Wichita State, showing the most improvement with his playmaking. There are concerns about his strength and explosiveness, but after 71 career college games, he's put together an intriguing case with his skill level and basketball IQ.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'5¼" with shoes

Weight: 188.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6¾"

Reach: 8'4"

Pro player comparison: Denzel Valentine

Offensive strengths

Shamet was one of the most accurate shooters in the country, ranking in the 98th percentile in points per possession on jump shots. He sank over 43.0 percent of his three-pointers in consecutive seasons. Shamet also raised his assist average per 40 minutes from 4.9 to 6.5, a tribute to his passing IQ. He ranked in the 87th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. But he was even more efficient off the ball. Spotting up, he led the country in PPP (minimum 100 possessions).

Offensive weaknesses

Shamet lacks burst, limiting him in the open floor and off the dribble.He ranked in the 26th percentile in transition, and in isolation, he made three baskets all season. And none were drives to the basket. Shamet doesn't blow by defenders, and he isn't a high-level shot-creator unless it's off a ball screen. In 31.7 minutes per game last season, he averaged 2.7 free-throw attempts.

Defensive outlook

Shamet shows signs of smart defense, but his lack of speed could pose a problem. He could have trouble staying in front of the NBA's faster point guards. Shamet also did little defensive playmaking in college, totaling only 54 steals and 14 blocks.

Rookie-year projection

Shamet could earn minutes with the second unit for his backcourt versatility and efficient brand of offense. His ability to pass and shoot should help him work off any guard. It could take a year for him to adjust to a deeper arc, though, given the line-drive arch on his shot. And he could struggle to finish at the rim. Throw in the defensive questions, and Shamet will likely go stretches in which he's forced to watch from the bench.

Projected role

He's 21 years old, and he's suffered multiple foot injuries. And without the jets to penetrate or fly in transition, Shamet projects as more of a backup game-managing type of guard. He'll press the right buttons at the point but also slide off the ball and threaten the defense as a spot-up shooter off the bench.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and Synergy Sports.