Nationals Star Bryce Harper Shaves Iconic Beard Amid Slump

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's the end of an era in the nation's capital after Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper shaved off his trademark beard ahead of Monday's resumption of a suspended game against the New York Yankees.

The reason for Harper's decision is unclear, but it may be tied to his recent poor performance at the plate.

The 2015 National League Most Valuable Player had a .223/.289/.563 slash line in the month of May, and he hasn't gotten June off to a great start, either. He was batting .146 with one home run and three RBI in his first 13 games entering Monday.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Nationals are 5-8 in June and sit 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Perhaps Harper shaving his beard will appease the baseball gods, thus getting his and Washington's 2018 season back on track.