WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18

2 of 12

Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins relived his victory over Elias at Money in the Bank and issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room who wanted a shot at his title.

Dolph Ziggler answered, followed shortly by tag team partner Drew McIntyre. There was mystery as to which Superstar would challenge Rollins but said mystery was solved shortly thereafter when The Showoff took to the squared circle for the night's first match.

Back from the break, Ziggler delivered a picture-perfect dropkick that knocked Rollins off the ring apron and to the floor.

The Showoff worked over The Architect, alternating between his neck and knee as he attempted to take every possible weapon away from the virtuoso intercontinental champion.

Rollins mounted a comeback and delivered a nasty suicide dive that drove the challenger back-first into the guardrail. A top rope forearm followed for a count of two as the show returned to commercial break.

During the break, Rollins and Ziggler tumbled over the top rope and to the arena floor but that was not enough to stop the IC champion from controlling the pace. He tried for the stomp but Ziggler scooted out of the way and delivered a Fameasser.

Two straight superkicks by Rollins nearly scored him the victory but a resilient challenger shot his shoulder off the mat just before the three count.

Ziggler scaled the ropes but was caught by Rollins, who joined him up top. The champion tried for a superplex but the challenger fought him off. Rollins rebounded and rejoined Ziggler up there. The challenger soared through the air but Rollins caught him and delivered the buckle bomb.

A series of rollups and a momentary distraction by Drew McIntyre allowed Ziggler to roll Rollins up, grab the tights as Rollins did the night before and score the win and title. The heels laid out Rollins after the match to a chorus of boos.

Result

Ziggler defeated Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship

Grade

A

Analysis

Rollins' desire to prove himself a fighting champion, not to mention a little hubris, led him to make an ill-fated open challenge. His reliance on the rollup/handful of tights combination came back to bite him as Ziggler countered, benefited from a McIntyre distraction and scored the title.

Ziggler winning the title, with his massive and dangerous backup in McIntyre, continues the pattern of booking the duo eerily similar to Shawn Michaels and Diesel from the 1990s and creates a number of storyline opportunities for the future.

A strong, competitive match that can be improved upon in future rematches, it was a great way to kick off the first in-ring action of the night.