WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18
In the wake of Money in the Bank pay-per-view that saw contracts won and championships change hands, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves from Grand Rapids, Michigan for an explosive broadcast.
New rivalries were introduced, a high-profile title change occurred and a Ronda Rousey hellbent on revenge wasted little time making her presence felt.
A show that will have a direct impact on the course the Raw brand takes as it begins its march to SummerSlam in August, it provided enough spark to adequately build on the momentum created by Sunday's extravaganza.
Ronda Rousey Unleashes Her Frustration on Alexa Bliss, Kurt Angle
On the heels of a newsworthy Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off the June 18 episode of Raw by introducing ladder match winner–and new Raw women's champion–Alexa Bliss.
The biggest winner from Sunday's pay-per-view relished in the opportunity rub her win in the WWE Universe's face and claimed to have vanquished two bullies in Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. "The only woman that actually matters, and now three-time Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss," she said before being interrupted by Joan Jett's rebellious classic "Bad Reputation" and the appearance of Rousey.
Bliss mocked Rousey, asking her if she still felt the welts and bruises left all over her body by the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bliss, provoking Rousey, called her an overhyped rookie.
Rousey attacked Bliss, laid out Angle and proceeded to whack both with the nearby briefcase.
A furious, unsmiling wiped out referees before hoisting Bliss overhead and dropping her through the table as the WWE Universe partook in a unified "YES!" chant.
Grade
A+
Analysis
And with that, Rousey was a made woman in WWE.
The former UFC star shocked the world with the quality of her performance at WrestleMania. She added to it with a stellar showing at Money in the Bank. Monday, when it was absolutely necessary, she turned off the smile and turned on the badass, dishing punishment to anyone stupid enough to stand between her and vengeance.
The segment led to a backstage exchange between Angle and Rousey in which the GM suspended her for 30 days, a decision that may not be the worst idea in the world.
Rather than overexposing her and letting her become stale, taking her off television and leaving fans wanting more will only create another memorable moment when she storms back onto television and kicks the hell out of Bliss.
A great, energetic and smartly written way to kick off the broadcast.
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins relived his victory over Elias at Money in the Bank and issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room who wanted a shot at his title.
Dolph Ziggler answered, followed shortly by tag team partner Drew McIntyre. There was mystery as to which Superstar would challenge Rollins but said mystery was solved shortly thereafter when The Showoff took to the squared circle for the night's first match.
Back from the break, Ziggler delivered a picture-perfect dropkick that knocked Rollins off the ring apron and to the floor.
The Showoff worked over The Architect, alternating between his neck and knee as he attempted to take every possible weapon away from the virtuoso intercontinental champion.
Rollins mounted a comeback and delivered a nasty suicide dive that drove the challenger back-first into the guardrail. A top rope forearm followed for a count of two as the show returned to commercial break.
During the break, Rollins and Ziggler tumbled over the top rope and to the arena floor but that was not enough to stop the IC champion from controlling the pace. He tried for the stomp but Ziggler scooted out of the way and delivered a Fameasser.
Two straight superkicks by Rollins nearly scored him the victory but a resilient challenger shot his shoulder off the mat just before the three count.
Ziggler scaled the ropes but was caught by Rollins, who joined him up top. The champion tried for a superplex but the challenger fought him off. Rollins rebounded and rejoined Ziggler up there. The challenger soared through the air but Rollins caught him and delivered the buckle bomb.
A series of rollups and a momentary distraction by Drew McIntyre allowed Ziggler to roll Rollins up, grab the tights as Rollins did the night before and score the win and title. The heels laid out Rollins after the match to a chorus of boos.
Result
Ziggler defeated Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
Rollins' desire to prove himself a fighting champion, not to mention a little hubris, led him to make an ill-fated open challenge. His reliance on the rollup/handful of tights combination came back to bite him as Ziggler countered, benefited from a McIntyre distraction and scored the title.
Ziggler winning the title, with his massive and dangerous backup in McIntyre, continues the pattern of booking the duo eerily similar to Shawn Michaels and Diesel from the 1990s and creates a number of storyline opportunities for the future.
A strong, competitive match that can be improved upon in future rematches, it was a great way to kick off the first in-ring action of the night.
Bobby Roode vs. Curt Hawkins
Just 24 hours after a grueling Money in the Bank ladder match, Bobby Roode battled Curt Hawkins in singles competition.
The resident loser of the Raw brand could not capitalize on a battered Roode, succumbing to the Glorious DDT as the former NXT champion rolled to another victory.
Result
Roode defeated Hawkins
Grade
D
Analysis
Just a match.
Roode is seemingly directionless at this point, as evidenced by the fact that the talking point of this brief squash was Hawkins' losing streak.
When Hawkins has a storyline and Roode does not, that is an indictment on the writing team. Even if WWE Creative is still recovering from Money in the Bank.
Mr. Monster in the Bank Addresses the WWE Universe
Ring announcer JoJo introduced "Mr. Monster in the Bank" Braun Strowman.
The Money in the Bank winner ran down his last year, including the destruction and victory he has achieved, and admitted Sunday's win was the best yet.
He called out Brock Lesnar and vowed to become the new universal champion the moment The Beast Incarnate reared his ugly head.
Kevin Owens interrupted and admitted he probably should not be there. He played up the injuries suffered during Sunday's main event, then congratulated Strowman on his victory.
Owens claimed Strowman needs a strategy as he embarks on his journey to cash in his briefcase. The Prizefighter tried to come up with similarities between the two of them. He played on Strowman's loneliness on the roster and tried to come to an agreement with the big man.
Strowman feigned accepting the deal, only to pull Owens into a powerslam attempt. The former universal champion slithered out of his grasp and to the sanctity of the arena floor to close out the segment.
Grade
B+
Analysis
For some reason, Owens continues to target Strowman, this time attempting to coerce the monster to join him as they take over the Raw brand.
Strowman, not the prototypical stupid babyface, saw through the scheme and now, has set himself up to battle Owens not only on this show but beyond as he waits for the impending return of Lesnar.
A solid segment that reaffirmed Owens' status as one of the best and most convincing promo guys on the roster.
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno
Before the match, Raw tag team champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were distracted by a video depicting The B Team's Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel hilariously mocking them, complete with a battery-operated lantern.
Once the bell rang, Slater and Rhyno jumped Hardy and Wyatt, seizing control from the get-go.
The former SmackDown tag champions isolated Hardy for the majority of the match before The Eater of Worlds was the recipient of the hot tag. Wyatt exploded into the match, rolling over Slater and attempting Sister Abigail.
Rhyno interfered and ate a Twist of Fate from Hardy for his troubles while Wyatt obliterated Slater with a nasty clothesline.
The Kiss of Deletion from the champions ended Slater's night on a losing note.
Result
Hardy and Wyatt defeated Slater and Rhyno
Grade
B
Analysis
It feels like we have been waiting for Wyatt and Hardy to deliver that one great performance that justifies their title reign.
This was not it.
The in-ring work of the champions has been rather one-dimensional as they continue to flesh out their move sets and further develop their chemistry. The lack of quality teams has not helped matters.
That may change by the time Wyatt works with real-life brother Bo Dallas as part of the feud with the B Team but only time will tell.
Dallas and Axel's pre-match imitation was phenomenal and resulted in the generous "B" grade.
Chad Gable vs. Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal, fresh off his loss to Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, claimed to have found tranquility and self-improvement as he made his way to the squared circle. "As a spiritual being, I stay committed to change," Mahal said, apparently hinting at a character change in his immediate future.
The demeanor changed very quickly as Mahal attacked opponent Chad Gable right at the bell.
Gable countered the former WWE champion's onslaught, taking him down with a slam. He countered out of a chin lock with a side suplex. A hanging armbar and dropkick stunned Mahal. The former Olympian drove Mahal over the top rope, rolled him back into the squared circle and delivered a moonsault for a near-fall.
The Maharaja rebounded and delivered the Khallas to score the victory.
After the match, a look of intensity gave way to a smile as he worked to get his new character development over.
Result
Mahal defeated Gable
Grade
C
Analysis
Mahal's new tranquility and motivational gimmick smells too much like Diamond Dallas Page's character from 2002, a character that turned the former world champion into a joke.
That is hardly the direction Mahal wants to go in but after his loss to Roman Reigns, and taking into consideration the emphasis put on Kevin Owens, Elias, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in recent weeks, Mahal's place in the hierarchy becomes more muddied.
The match was too quick and sloppy to grade any higher than C, and that may be too generous.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The Riott Squad
A week after she was embarrassed and humiliated by The Riott Squad, Bayley teamed with Sasha Banks to battle Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.
Early, Bayley worked over Logan and Morgan but showed hesitancy in tagging Banks in, to the point The Legit Boss had to tag herself in.
The babyfaces took turns forcefully tagging in and out, the dissension between them obvious to the viewer. Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves put over the idea that Bayley was looking out for Banks, protecting her friend from enduring any further pain and punishment to her already injured back.
Banks set Morgan up for the double knees but Logan hopped on the apron and provided a distraction that allowed Morgan to deliver a schoolgirl rollup for the win.
After the match, Bayley tried to console a frustrated Banks, who shoved her twice. The best friends came face-to-face and Banks shoved Bayley once more, this time knocking her off her feet.
Result
Morgan and Logan defeated Banks and Bayley
Grade
B+
Analysis
Ignoring the fact that this was the second match tonight to end with a rollup off of a distraction at ringside, this did a great job of continuing the slow burn to the inevitable Banks heel turn and feud with Bayley.
Bayley looked out for her friend but Banks, so incredibly determined to achieve greatness, was hellbent on stealing the spotlight late and it came back to bite her. She took her eyes of Morgan just long enough to set up the finish, then blamed it on Bayley afterward.
The desperation of The Boss will prove the downfall of a friendship and ignite a rivalry that could carry the women's division on Raw, even without the presence of the title.
Kurt Angle's Massive Announcement
Kurt Angle was in the middle of the squared circle with an announcement regarding Brock Lesnar and his next Universal Championship defense.
Roman Reigns interrupted to a chorus of boos and asserted that he is the rightful, uncrowned universal champion, the said Angle would benefit from having a full-time champion that defends on a regular basis would help curb some of the chaos the show has descended into.
Bobby Lashley interrupted and said he watched for three years as Reigns tried unsuccessfully to beat Lesnar. He continued, claiming he has waited years to get his hands on Lesnar.
Angle announced a multi-man match at Extreme Rules, with the competitors to be announced at a later date. Reigns and Lashley, though, are two of the men that will be involved.
The Revival interrupted and said they are sick and tired of guys demanding things and expecting to be handed. They touted their hard work and challenged Reigns and Lashley to a match.
Reigns called Lashley "Bob" and said if he pays attention, he might learn something.
Angle made the match official.
Grade
B
Analysis
Lashley and Reigns feuding over the right to challenge Lesnar makes sense given their status as two of the top babyfaces on Raw but it was The Revival's promo, in which Scott Dawson called out some of the entitlement of the roster, that really shined here.
The Revival may not be a priority for the Raw creative staff right now but they certainly make the most of the opportunities given to them on the microphone.
Reigns showed some of his personality here, something he should be allowed to do more freely rather than being the robotic line-reader WWE expects him to be.
Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley vs. The Revival
Reigns controlled the action early before tagging Lashley into the match. A brief onslaught by Dawson and Wilder was answered by a sick clothesline and nasty spinebuster by the former ECW champion to the opposition.
With Reigns distracted on the floor, though, The Revival was able to down Lashley and work him over, using their superb tag team skills to isolate Lashley and keep him from making a much-needed tag.
Reigns received the hot tag and unloaded on the opposition, hitting all of his signature stuff.
He delivered a Superman Punch to Dawson and survived a rollup attempt by Wilder. As Reigns set up for the spear, Lashley tagged himself in and scored the win off a spear of his own.
The winners exchanged stares and trash talk to close out the segment.
Result
Lashley and Reigns defeated The Revival
Grade
B-
Analysis
The Revival makes every match they are in better but with that taken into account, this was still a squash aimed at getting Reigns and Lashley's issues over ahead of Extreme Rules.
Their pride and ego nearly cost them the victory but they fought through it en route to victory. Whether they can remain civil or their issues boil over in the run-up to Extreme Rules remains to be seen.
The tease of a showdown with Lashley, though, at least gives Reigns a fresh match.
No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley
No Way Jose sought to earn a victory on Raw and reverse his fortunes as he battled Mojo Rawley, who has been persona non grata since jumping to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup.
An aggressive Mojo took the fight to Jose. After dominating the match for its majority, Rawley scored rare win following a clip of the knee and a fireman's carry into a front slam.
After the match, Charly Caruso caught up with the winner. She asked if he hopes to build momentum off the win.
Rawley said he's not worried about staying hyped anymore. Instead, he's all about staying focused.
He walked out of the ring and to the back to close out the segment.
Result
Rawley defeated Jose
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a whole lot of nothing from an in-ring perspective but the post-match promo introduced a more focused and dangerous Rawley, who will benefit from expanded television time and a tonal shift in his character.
After being a non-factor for quite some time, it is nice to see him get some television time. Whether he can build momentum for himself remains to be seen.
Or, better yet, if he will be allowed to.
Elias Performs
Elias serenaded the WWE Universe in which he touched on his controversial loss to Seth Rollins, Rollins' loss earlier in the show and his desire to compete in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules for a shot at Brock Lesnar.
"Ask yourself...what would Elias do?"
Elias stared into the camera, an intense look in his eyes the likes of which the WWE Universe has never seen.
Grade
A
Analysis
The Elias we saw here was not the Elias that has been gleefully insulting audiences while getting in snippets of his songs in cities across the country.
No, the Elias here was a tortured soul, irrevocably broken by the manner in which he lost his championship opportunity to Rollins at Money in the Bank.
He was disheveled and downtrodden, his natural charisma downplayed in favor of a more serious tone.
It creates an intriguing story for Elias and, perhaps, the evolution of his character. That sort of development is always appreciated.
Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens and Constable Baron Corbin
A tag team match setup less-than an hour earlier headlined Monday's broadcast as Finn Balor teamed with Braun Strowman to battle Kevin Owens and Constable Baron Corbin, who worked in his dress attire.
Corbin earned control of the match for the heels but a beaten and battered Owens could not maintain it. A tag to Strowman brought him face-to-face with Corbin, who looked understandably nervous as he squared off with the Monster in the Bank.
While that did not go the heels' way, they were able to successfully isolate Balor for the majority of the match, working over their smaller opponent. Every time the former NXT and universal champion mounted a little momentum, he was taken back down to the mat by his opponents.
Balor finally made the hot tag to Strowman, who unloaded on Corbin. When Owens attempted to break up the pin, he locked eyes with Strowman and took off around the ring.
As Strowman sprinted after him, he ran into a clothesline from Corbin off the ring apron. A shoulder into the ring post from a charging Strowman did not help.
Balor made the tag and unloaded on the heels late. A double stomp to the chest of Corbin earned him a two count before Owens broke up the pin.
At ringside, Strowman tackled Owens through the timekeeper position while Balor delivered a corner dropkick to the constable. Corbin caught him off the top rope and delivered End of Days for the big pinfall victory.
Result
Corbin and Owens defeated Balor and Strowman
Grade
B+
Analysis
A strong tag team main event that saw Balor again prove himself one of the workhorses of Raw, appropriately spotlighted Strowman and let Owens sell his ladder match injuries. What it did above all else is remind fans that, though he is an authority figure now, Corbin is still a talented and dangerous in-ring competitor.
It remains to be seen what the end game of Corbin's run actually is but giving him a big win over a Superstar as hot as Strowman and a wrestler as credible as Balor is a great way to ignite an in-ring push if desired.