Antoine Griezmann Contract, Thomas Lemar Transfer Announced by Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid until 2023, while France international Thomas Lemar has joined his compatriot from AS Monaco. Lucas Hernandez has also signed a new deal with the club through the summer of 2024.

Lemar and Griezmann are on international duty with France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but Atletico announced the double deal on Monday:

Griezmann had been linked with a summer move to Barcelona and built suspense around the announcement of his next career move, but this news will end any speculation regarding his future.

Spanish football writer David Cartlidge was impressed with Atletico's business after they made public their trio of French deals:

Barca had risen to become favourites in the Griezmann chase after Manchester United came close to agreeing a move for the player last summer, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

Griezmann remained under manager Diego Simeone for the club's first season at the Wanda Metropolitano and agreed to stay while they saw out a transfer suspension last summer.

But what first appeared to be a temporary agreement is more significant after the news of the 27-year-old's extension, and football writer Tom Coast reported it comes with a hefty release clause:

The arrival of Lemar, 22, is likely to have helped convince Griezmann to stay, although that transfer isn't completely over the line yet:

Lemar was one of the Monaco stars who remained on the French Riviera after the club sold some of their higher-profile stars last summer but followed Fabinho out after he joined Liverpool in May.

Atletico's dealings in attack are promising, but the news that six-time France international Lucas, 22, extended terms in Madrid is promising for the defence, as it secured the services of a capable, malleable figure for the next six years.