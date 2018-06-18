Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams to Contact Orioles

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado (13) fields a ball that went for a single by Miami Marlins' JT Riddle during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado could be the biggest name dealt before the MLB non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, and the Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Red Sox reportedly contacted the Orioles about a potential deal, although a trade might not happen because of Boston's weak farm system.    

"[Red Sox] president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski concluded the teams likely do not match up on a trade at this time," Rosenthal reported.

                                                                       

