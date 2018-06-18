John Cena Tells Nikki Bella He's Willing to Have Vasectomy Reversed to Have Kids

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

John Cena dropped a bombshell on Nikki Bella during the midseason finale of Total Bellas on Sunday.

Per People's Michelle Corriston, Cena said he would be willing to have his vasectomy reversed in order for the couple to have children.

"I physically can't have kids," Cena told Bella in the episode. "So I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad."

The former WWE champion has long maintained that he doesn't want to have kids.

Cena and Bella, who became engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, broke up in April. The couple got back together last month, per Emily Longeretta of US Weekly.