Rodions Kurucs NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Brooklyn Nets' Pick

The Brooklyn Nets have selected Rodions Kurucs in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 40 overall pick.

Despite receiving sparse playing time with Barcelona's senior team, Kurucs has been on NBA radars for years. He pops under the scouting microscope for his physical tools, athleticism and shooting stroke.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'10"

Weight: 190 pounds

Wingspan: N/A

Reach: N/A

Pro-player comparison: Sam Dekker

Offensive strengths

In 26 games combined between Spain's second division (LEB Gold), the Spanish ACB and EuroLeague, Kurucs averaged 2.1 threes per 40 minutes. The ball comes out of his hands cleanly, and it looks like he'll be a legitimate shooter in time. Otherwise, he scores off drives and slashes in straight lines. He's not an advanced ball-handler, but he can get through gaps and attack the basket. He also has impressive body control and finishing coordination.

Offensive weaknesses

Kurucs isn't a strong one-on-one scorer or playmaker. In 15.1 minutes per game, he averaged one assist in 2017-18. He also hasn't shot above 35 percent from three for an entire season. Kurucs doesn't have one skill he can hang his hat on. He'll either need to become more consistent from outside or a bigger threat off the dribble.

Defensive outlook

Kurucs has the potential to contribute defensively. He possesses a power forward's size and a wing's mobility. But he may be better suited offensively to play the 4, and he lacks strength, toughness and a solid rebounding motor.

Rookie-year projections

Kurucs doesn't play much overseas, and he's unlikely to offer an NBA team anything substantial next season. It's still unclear whether he'll even come over right away or stay abroad and hope to change clubs or earn more playing time in Barcelona.

Projected role: Reserve scorer

Kurucs projects as a complementary scorer who'll spot up and shoot, as well as attack closeouts and finish. He'll turn 21 years old in February, so he's not the youngest international prospect out there. But Kurucs' NBA body and athleticism, stretch 4 potential and slashing could work in a supporting role. If it does, signs point to his being a reserve combo forward.