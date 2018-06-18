NBA Draft 2018: TV Schedule, Latest Mock Predictions and Top Sleeper Prospects

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The majority of prospects taken in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft are already becoming household names.

However, there is a collection of players flying under the radar who could be as important to their potential suitors as the stars who go in the top 10.

Some of the best sleeper picks will be experienced collegiate players, who may be lost in the shuffle a bit due to the presence of the talented one-and-done superstars.

Although the group of freshmen are generating plenty of buzz, there are one or two young prospects not receiving the attention they deserve, even though they are on the radars of teams selecting in the second half of the first round.

NBA Draft TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

2018 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Real Madrid

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Brooklyn): Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers): Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

11. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Detroit): Kevin Knox, SF/PF. Kentucky

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

18. San Antonio Spurs: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota): Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City): Elie Okobo, PG, France

21. Utah Jazz: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

22. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

23. Indiana Pacers: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

24. Portland Trailblazers: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland): De'Anthony Melton, SG/PG. USC

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

27. Boston Celtics: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

28. Golden State Warriors: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Toronto): Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Houston): Grayson Allen, SG. Duke

Troy Brown

Don't be caught off guard if Oregon's Troy Brown hears his name called in the top 15 picks Thursday night.

The shooting guard is one of the youngest players in the draft, and with that comes belief from certain teams they can improve his game by coaching up his raw talent.

Brown, who doesn't turn 19 until the end of July, isn't the most recognizable name in the talent pool, because Oregon struggled in a down year for the program and the entire Pac-12.

The shooting guard averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in his lone collegiate campaign.

Most mock drafts have Brown landing in the top 20, with the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 17 and San Antonio Spurs at No. 18 being the two most popular destinations.

Brown could go earlier than that, with the Phoenix Suns looking to add a shooter to their draft haul at No. 16, while there's an outside chance the Los Angeles Clippers take the 18-year-old with one of their two choices if the players at the top of their draft board aren't available.

Jacob Evans

The teams in the final third of the first round are all hoping Cincinnati's Jacob Evans is available when their pick comes up.

Evans is experienced and could be used to fill out depth, or work his way into the starting lineup given his impressive skill set.

The three-year star at Cincinnati also enters as one of the most well-rounded prospects, as he averaged over 13 points and four rebounds in each of the last two seasons, and he recorded 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and a block per contest in his junior season.

Evans could land with the Indiana Pacers or Portland Trailblazers at No. 23 or No. 24, but if neither of those teams select him, he shouldn't drop further than the Boston Celtics at No. 27.

According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, Evans is working out for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, who have the 28th pick, for the second time this week:

If he lands with a team that qualified for the postseason, Evans could end up being a reliable lock-down defender off the bench, and if he lands in Golden State, he might be the heir apparent to Andre Iguodala.

Aaron Holiday

Even though the Holiday family has produced two quality NBA players, the youngest of the three brothers isn't expected to be drafted high in the first round.

UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday will be at least the fourth player at his position off the board, as a trio of freshman, Trae Young, Collin Sexton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are expected to go in the top 15.

Holiday could end up with a similar draft fate as his brother Jrue, who was selected No. 17 in 2009 by Philadelphia. His oldest brother Justin was not chosen in 2011.

The market for the three-year star at UCLA is growing, with teams exploring trade options to move up or down to select him, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman:

Holiday is coming off his best season with the Bruins, as he averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists per game, and he shot over 40 percent from three-point range for the third consecutive season.

In addition to carrying NBA pedigree, Hoilday is one of the most experienced players expected to go in the first round at 21.

Just like Evans, Holiday would be a nice asset for playoff teams to bring in, as they look to bolster their depth and add another ball-handler who can score.

