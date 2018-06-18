Manchester United Reportedly Set for Matteo Darmian, Juventus Talks on Wednesday

Manchester United Reportedly Set for Matteo Darmian, Juventus Talks on WednesdayJune 18, 2018
Manchester United will reportedly meet with Juventus on Wednesday to discuss a transfer for Matteo Darmian.
According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), the two clubs will aim to hash out a deal, having failed thus far to agree on a fee for the Italian.
United are said to have been firm in their €20 million (£17.5 million) valuation of Darmian, while Juventus' best offer topped out at €12 million (£10.5 million) with a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in potential add-ons.
Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott
Still quite a difference between what #MUFC want and what Juventus are will to pay for Darmian. Provided other Serie A teams with hope. https://t.co/CbfO56MBil
Given Darmian—who has just one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford—made only 17 appearances last season and spent much of the campaign failing to even make the matchday squad, Juve have been unwilling to match the Red Devils' demands.
United can increase his value, though, as they can exercise the option to extend his contract until 2020.
Football writer Liam Canning and United blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz believe Juve's offer to be a good deal for the club:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Matteo Darmian was an exciting prospect when he joined after the 2014 World Cup, but he just couldn’t ever unlock that potential. A €13m sale is a decent return with another right back, Diogo Dalot, coming in.
Hesham Bilal-Hafiz @hesham786
Honestly €12m for one of the worst defenders to play for the club is already ‘take it and run’ territory. Fellaini and Darmian leaving in the same week is a great club detox for us. https://t.co/6MXt83CzML
Darmian joined the Premier League outfit in 2015, but three years and 85 outings later he has struggled to convince beyond the occasional strong performance or even put together a significant run of positive showings.
Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was critical of Darmian's application at Old Trafford:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
High time Mourinho dug out players. Matteo Darmian a case in point today on his wife's Instagram. Injured or not, he is comfortable and carefree at United, and lacks the basic professionalism required at #mufc. Some others need to be fighting for their careers at the club.
The 28-year-old was impressive during his time in Serie A, though. He can play on the right or the left, and the full-back was defensively solid while with Torino.
The move could revitalise his career and simultaneously free up some space at United.
