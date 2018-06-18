Manchester United Reportedly Set for Matteo Darmian, Juventus Talks on Wednesday

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly meet with Juventus on Wednesday to discuss a transfer for Matteo Darmian.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), the two clubs will aim to hash out a deal, having failed thus far to agree on a fee for the Italian.

United are said to have been firm in their €20 million (£17.5 million) valuation of Darmian, while Juventus' best offer topped out at €12 million (£10.5 million) with a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in potential add-ons.

Given Darmian—who has just one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford—made only 17 appearances last season and spent much of the campaign failing to even make the matchday squad, Juve have been unwilling to match the Red Devils' demands.

United can increase his value, though, as they can exercise the option to extend his contract until 2020.

Football writer Liam Canning and United blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz believe Juve's offer to be a good deal for the club:

Darmian joined the Premier League outfit in 2015, but three years and 85 outings later he has struggled to convince beyond the occasional strong performance or even put together a significant run of positive showings.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was critical of Darmian's application at Old Trafford:

The 28-year-old was impressive during his time in Serie A, though. He can play on the right or the left, and the full-back was defensively solid while with Torino.

The move could revitalise his career and simultaneously free up some space at United.