Cavaliers Rumors: If LeBron James Leaves, Plan Isn't to 'Blow Up the Team'

June 18, 2018

LeBron James' future remains uncertain, but even if he leaves in free agency this summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers do not plan to "blow up the team," according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

Per that report, the Cavaliers wouldn't undergo "an extreme Philadelphia-style demolition job of aiming to lose lots of games and pile up draft picks" should James depart, though Pluto added that "even if James remains with the Cavs, they have to get somewhat younger."

                

