Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing £60M Bid for Chelsea's Willian

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign Willian from Chelsea this summer and are preparing a £60 million bid for the Brazilian. 

According to the Daily Mail's Oliver Todd, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is keen to manage Willian once again having originally brought him to England from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 when he was Chelsea boss.

The 29-year-old won Chelsea Players' Player of the Year award for the second time in three seasons last term despite only starting just over half of the Blues' Premier League games.

Under manager Antonio Conte, Willian has found his role more limited than previously, and it would not be a huge surprise were he to be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge.

At £60 million, Chelsea would be doubling their money on what they paid for Willian and could be tempted by the prospect of making such a huge profit on a player who will be 30 in August.

However, the west London outfit may also be loath to potentially improve a Premier League rival like United by selling them one of their key attackers.

Football writer Tom McDermott questioned the long-term wisdom of signing a player of Willian's age:

It is also not entirely clear where the Brazil international would fit into United's attack given he would likely be competing for starting spots with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata

Willian is at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Brazil national side, and it seems unlikely any deal will be completed while the Selecao are still competing in Russia.

